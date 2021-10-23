Ludhiana: College student among three caught by STF with opium, heroin

The Ludhiana unit of special task force (STF) has arrested three drug peddlers, including a BCom student, and recovered 2.5kg heroin, 5kg opium, and ₹66,500 drug money. The STF also seized a car being used in the crime.

The accused are Mangat Singh, 55, of Satjot Nagar on Dhandra Road, Satinder Singh, 57, of Dugri Phase 1 and Madhur Gupta, 23, of Bareilly in Uttar Pradesh. Mangat is a realtor, while Satinder is a deed writer. Madhur is pursuing his bachelor’s degree from a university in Uttar Pradesh.

Snehdeep Sharma, AIG, STF (Ludhiana Range) said on October 18, a team led by STF incharge Harbans Singh had arrested Mangat from Shiv Chowk in Moti Nagar area on the basis of a tip-off and recovered 1.5kg heroin, 1.5kg opium and ₹14,500 drug money from him.

During questioning, Mangat revealed that he worked as a realtor and entered the drug trade around four years ago. The court had sent him to three-day STF custody on October 19 and then during further investigation, he informed the team about Satinder and Madhur.

Following the information provided by Mangat, the STF arrested Satinder from his residence on October 19 and recovered 500g opium and ₹52,000 drug money. During his questioning, Satinder told the STF that he worked as a deed writer and had a habit of consuming opium for the past over a decade.

Third accused Madhur was arrested on October 21 from GT Road at Shambu village in Patiala when he was travelling towards Ludhiana from Ambala side.

“The accused was travelling in a Maruti Swift Dzire car and had pasted a sticker of ‘Crime Intelligence Force’ on the windshield of the vehicle in an attempt to avoid getting checked at nakas. The team had recovered 1.5kg heroin and 3kg opium which was hidden in the car of the accused,” the AIG said.

A case under section 21 and 18 of the NDPS Act has been registered against the accused at the STF’s Mohali police station.