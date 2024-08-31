Ludhiana: College students booked for assaulting classmate, vandalising car

The Sadar police have registered a case against a group of college students who allegedly attacked a fellow student and vandalised his car using weapons outside a private college at Jhande village. The accused also reportedly snatched the victim’s mobile phone and wallet, which contained cash and identification documents, before fleeing. The incident is believed to be the outcome of an altercation between the victim and the accused a few days ago. The Sadar police have registered a case against a group of college students who allegedly attacked a fellow student and vandalised his car using weapons outside a private college at Jhande village. (HT File)

The victim, identified as Yuvraj Singh, 21, from Sarabha Nagar Extension, Pakhowal Road, filed a complaint with the police. Following the complaint, an FIR has been lodged against his college mates - including Chetanya Dutta of Guru Arjun Dev Nagar, Harkirat Singh of Mundian, Harjot Singh of New Prem Nagar, Harseerat Singh of Block-D Model Town, along with Karan, Paras, Vishal Bhandari, and 13 other accomplices, who are yet to be identified.

According to Yuvraj Singh, he had gone to college in his Mahindra Scorpio vehicle. After stopping near the college for tea with his friends, Yuvraj and his companions headed towards the college in his car. It was then that the group of students, some of whom are also students at the same college, attacked him. They reportedly vandalised his car and forcibly took his mobile phone and wallet, which contained ID proofs, the car’s registration certificate, and ₹4,500 in cash.

The police were informed of the incident after the accused fled from the spot.

ASI Saraj Kumar, who is investigating the case, stated that a case was registered on Friday against seven identified and at least 13 unidentified accused. The accused have been booked under sections 324 (mischief with preparation for causing death, hurt, or wrongful restraint), 125 (act endangering life or personal safety of others), 126 (wrongful restraint), 304 (2) (snatching), 351 (2) (criminal intimidation), 190 (every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offense committed in prosecution of common object), and 191 (3) (rioting) under the BNS.

The ASI added that an altercation between the victim and the accused occurred a few days ago, possibly over an issue related to a friend. A hunt is on for the arrest of the accused.