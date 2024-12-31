Ludhiana: Committees formed to see if UGC norms followed to hire faculty in three varsities

The final inquiry report into irregularities at Government Primary School (GPS), Giaspura, block Ludhiana-1, has claimed “administrative lapses” under former head teacher Nisha Rani. Submitted to the directorate of public instructions (elementary education) on Tuesday, the report was earlier handed to the district education office by the inquiry officers. During an inspection in the Giaspura school in October, Kaur had reported many discrepancies. (HT File)

District education officer (elementary) Ravinder Kaur stated that the findings raise significant questions about Nisha Rani’s conduct. “We have forwarded the report to the DPI office which will determine the next step,” Kaur said. The investigation was led by Gurdeep Singh, principal of GSSS, Bassian, and Hardev Singh, block primary education officer of Sidhwan Bet-2.

The report revealed that 39 students were falsely marked as attending the 2023-24 final examination. Other students were reportedly made to sit in their place. These absentees were marked present for the entire year allowing the school to claim mid-day meal benefits, uniforms and books. Additionally, as per the report, nearly ₹6 lakh was withdrawn from the school welfare fund using self-named cheques, a clear violation of financial rules.

During an inspection in the Giaspura school in October, Kaur had reported many discrepancies. The attendance records from September 24 did not match the e-Punjab portal and there was no timetable in place. The stock register for uniforms was incomplete and grant approvals for January room quotations were missing. Many classes lacked OMR sheets for competency assessments and classroom management was chaotic with teachers combining multiple sections.

Following these revelations, Nisha Rani was suspended and later reassigned to GPS, Mattewara. However, she has failed to take charge of her new post, leaving the school without a head. “A show-cause notice was issued to her four days ago, demanding an explanation for her failure to report within 21 days,” Kaur confirmed.

Sukhdhir Sekhon, principal of GPS Moti Nagar, has been assigned additional charge of the school. “I have been asked to head the school for one year,” said Sekhon, who steps into the role amid a challenging period for GPS, Giaspura.