Ludhiana: Community health centres face staff shortage

Even after the state health department’s recruitment of 400 doctors, Community Health Centres (CHCs) in Ludhiana district continue to face a severe staff crunch, particularly in specialist roles. Of the 400 new doctors hired in the state, only 17 were allocated to Ludhiana district. (HT File)

Of the 400 new doctors hired, only 17 were allocated to Ludhiana district. These were assigned to Civil Hospitals in Ludhiana, Raikot, and Jagraon, leaving the district’s CHCs and Urban Community Health Centres (UCHCs) largely understaffed.

The city’s Civil Hospital received five doctors, while Raikot and Jagraon took the remaining allocation.

The situation at CHCs is dire. Sudhar CHC, which has five posts, sees three of them vacant. Similarly, Sidhwan Bet has six posts but only two are filled. Malaud has no specialists among its six allocated posts, and Delhon faces a similar issue with just one filled position among six.

The CHCs in Pakhowal, Koomkalan, Machhiwara, Hathoor, Payal, and Manupur also report similar challenges, with a majority of their posts lying vacant.

Urban CHCs are no better off. A newly inaugurated UCHC at the civil surgeon office complex is operating with three doctors and house surgeons pulled from other CHCs and Civil Hospitals. The centre, functioning 24/7 in three shifts, sees minimal patient turnout, with 10-20 daily OPD cases and no admissions since its opening on December 6.

Civil Surgeon, Ludhiana, Dr. Pardeep Mohindra, said the government plans to hire 1,400 more doctors in subsequent phases, which should improve the situation.

The Punjab Civil Medical Service Association (PCMSA) president Dr. Akhil Sareen acknowledged the government’s focus on strengthening district hospitals and emergency services but urged regular recruitment to address vacancies at CHCs in the long run.

The ongoing staff shortage has raised concerns about the delivery of quality healthcare at CHCs, which serve as vital facilities for rural and semi-urban populations.