Ludhiana: Complaint filed against arbitrary fee collection at MC-run parking site

Fresh allegations of collusion between civic officials and private parking contractors have surfaced in Ludhiana, with city residents accusing the municipal corporation of turning a blind eye to rampant overcharging at authorised parking sites. The charges gained traction after a formal complaint, supported by alleged video evidence, was submitted to the MC commissioner over irregular fee collection at the Bahadur House municipal parking facility. Parking attendants issuing a ticket to a visitor at Feroze Gandhi Market in Ludhiana on Friday. (Manish/HT)

According to the complaint filed by city resident Jagjot Singh, he was subjected to arbitrary parking charges despite halting his vehicle briefly at the Bahadur House market. Singh alleged that he had parked his car for barely five minutes to hand over an item when parking attendants demanded ₹100 for the short stop. The complainant stated that upon informing the staff that his visit would last only a few minutes, the demand was reduced to ₹50. When he objected strongly, the attendants allegedly agreed to accept ₹5. Singh further claimed that no authorised rate board was displayed at the site and that the staff refused to issue any parking slip or receipt for the payment.

Singh submitted online the payment details along with a video recording, which he claimed showed parking staff collecting money without providing an authorised receipt. In his complaint, he has urged the MC commissioner to initiate an inquiry and terminate the contract, asserting that such practices were not isolated but routine at the parking site.

The incident has intensified anger among residents and market visitors, who alleged that parking contractors across the city were openly flouting prescribed norms due to weak enforcement by the civic body. Several residents claimed that the absence of strict monitoring had emboldened contractors to overcharge motorists and deny receipts with impunity.

“Overcharging at parking sites has become widespread. Contractors collect money without slips and approved rates are rarely displayed. It appears officials are hand in glove with contractors, which is why violations continue unchecked,” alleged Naresh, a local shopkeeper.

Residents further pointed out that complaints related to parking irregularities had repeatedly surfaced over the years, but tangible corrective action remained elusive. They demanded strict enforcement of parking regulations, mandatory display of approved rate boards and clear identification of contractors at all sites.

According to MC officials, several parking facilities in the city were operating on contract extensions rather than fresh tenders, raising concerns over transparency and accountability. The contractor managing the Bahadur House parking site is also operating parking facilities at six other locations across Ludhiana, including Zone A multi-storey parking, parking near Orient Cinema opposite the BRS Nagar police station market, AC Market, Kipps Market in Sarabha Nagar and Feroze Gandhi Market. Complaints of overcharging and misbehaviour have reportedly been received earlier as well.

Sources said the MC had initiated the process to float fresh tenders for these sites in July 2025, but it remains incomplete even after six months. Normally, parking tenders are floated annually, with higher bids generating increased revenue for the civic body. However, repeated extensions granted over the past two to three years have allegedly resulted in revenue loss.

MC commissioner Neeru Katyal, said, “I will inquire into this matter and proper action will be taken against the contractor if found guilty.”

Joint commissioner Vineet Kumar said, “Contractor have to take the charges according to prescribed government charges and overcharging will not be tolerated and assured that necessary steps would be taken after inquiry.”