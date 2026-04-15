Ludhiana: Computer science big gainer as Welcome Life removed from school curriculum

In a shift that underscores the Punjab government’s growing emphasis on digital learning, government schools in Ludhiana have discontinued the moral science-based subject ‘Welcome Life’ for classes 11 and 12 and reassigned its teaching hours to computer science, following a directive from the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT). Government school students attending a class in Ludhiana. (HT Photo)

According to the SCERT letter (a copy with HT) that has been sent to all district education officers, computer science will now be allotted two theory periods and three practical periods per week for both Classes 11 and 12, replacing the time earlier dedicated to ‘welcome life’, which had been part of the curriculum for nearly five years. The move not only increases instructional time for the subject but also makes it academically more significant, with computer science marks now set to be directly included in students’ final examination results.

Speaking on the development, Vishwakirat Kahlon, principal of the School of Eminence in Model Town and Jawahar Nagar, said the decision aims to strengthen a subject that is already compulsory up to Class 12. “The idea is to give more importance to computer science.

Earlier, its periods were reduced because of ‘Welcome Life’. With that subject now discontinued, those periods have been shifted back,” she said.

Kahlon added that the change would also alter how students are assessed. “Until now, students were evaluated through a grading system in computer science.

From this year, the marks obtained will directly contribute to the annual result, making the subject more academically relevant,” she said.

Another school head, requesting anonymity, said the removal of ‘welcome life’ may not have a significant adverse impact, as moral values are better inculcated through observation and practice rather than classroom instruction. “Children learn values from their teachers, parents and surroundings.

Such lessons are more effectively conveyed through actions than textbook chapters,” she said. Deputy District education officer (secondary) Amandeep Singh said that they are not aware of the reason behind the move.