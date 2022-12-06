Ludhiana: Concealing three marriages, woman ties nuptial knot again, booked

The Ladhowal police booked a woman for tying a nuptial knot with a man despite being married thrice. The husband alleged that she has even threatened to implicate him in a forged case after he came to know that she was already married thrice, but she concealed it from him.

According to the complainant, his wife had started living with another man in a live-in relationship and also stole ₹50,000 in cash from his house.

The woman has been identified as Jyoti of Guru Gobind Singh Nagar. The FIR has been lodged following the statement of her husband Gagandeep Singh Chopra.

The complainant stated that he had married her in 2019. It was a love marriage. Before marriage Jyoti had concealed that she was already married. He added that three years after the marriage, he came to know that his wife had solemnised three marriages before marrying him.

Chopra claimed that when he talked to her about it, she threatened to implicate him in a forged case. Later, she had left his house after stealing ₹50,000 in cash. She has started living with another man in a live-in relationship.

ASI Mohinder Singh, who is investigating the case, said the man filed a complaint on August 1. The FIR has been lodged following an investigation.

The woman has been booked under Sections 193, 494, 406, 420 and 506 of the IPC. A hunt is on for her arrest.