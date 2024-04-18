Ludhiana: Constable assaulted, loses phone, bike; 10 booked

A police constable lost his bike and a mobile phone to 10 accused as he went to clear them out from a garbage dump. The Tibba police lodged an FIR against 10 accused, out of which six have been identified. The FIR has been lodged against Sonu Kumar, Heera Lal, Sanjo Devi, Om Parkash, Ajay alias Raja and Vikas, along with four aides. (HT File Photo)

Constable Sanjiv Kumar said in his statement that he went towards garbage dump near Ludhiana Central Jail on his bike, where the accused were already present.

He added that the accused restrained and assaulted him. The accused robbed him of a bike and a mobile phone while escaping, he alleged, and added that he then informed the police.

Assistant sub-inspector Mahinder Raj, who is investigating the case, said that a case under sections 332, 323, 341, 148, 149 and 379-B of Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been lodged against the accused and a hunt is on for their arrest.