Ludhiana: Consumer forum directs firm to pay 5k for deficient service

The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, Ludhiana, has directed Eureka Forbes Limited to pay ₹5,000 to a Khanna resident for failing to provide after-sales service under its Annual Maintenance Contract (AMC) for a water purifier. The commission partly allowed the complaint and ordered Eureka Forbes to pay a composite compensation of ₹ 5,000 to Verma within 30 days. (HT Photo)

The complaint was filed by Vineet Verma, a resident of New Narotam Nagar, Khanna. Verma had purchased an Aquaguard Delight NXT water purifier for ₹8,799 from Amazon on January 15, 2023. Along with the purifier, he enrolled in the company’s Gold AMC plan by paying ₹3,039, valid from February 1, 2024, to January 31, 2025. The AMC was supposed to cover door-to-door maintenance and repair services for the water purifier.

However, just a day after the AMC commenced, the purifier stopped functioning. Despite several complaints made by Verma via emails and customer support calls, Eureka Forbes failed to send a representative to repair the purifier. Verma sent eight reminders, followed by a legal notice from his advocate, but received no response from the company.

Frustrated by the lack of action, Verma approached the consumer forum seeking a refund of the purchase amount, the AMC charges, and compensation of ₹1 lakh for the harassment and mental distress caused. He also sought ₹15,000 for litigation expenses.

During the proceedings, Eureka Forbes failed to appear before the commission despite being served notice. As a result, the company was declared ex parte in November 2024. In its ruling, the commission observed that the company’s failure to provide the agreed services amounted to an “unfair trade practice.”

Citing Section 2(47)(viii) of the Consumer Protection Act, the commission noted that the company did not withdraw its deficient services or offer a refund, despite being given ample time.

The commission partly allowed the complaint and ordered Eureka Forbes to pay a composite compensation of ₹5,000 to Verma within 30 days. If the payment is not made within the stipulated period, the company will have to pay interest at 8% per annum from the date of the order until the amount is paid in full.

The ruling serves as a reminder to companies about their obligations under consumer protection laws and the importance of honouring service agreements.