Ludhiana: Consumers struggle as e-KYC rollout disrupts LPG cylinder bookings

Hundreds of consumers, mostly daily wage labourers, thronged LPG agencies in Giaspura on Monday as the mandatory e-KYC rule for booking domestic cylinders led to confusion, with officials saying supply is adequate but awareness about the process remains low. District food and supplies controller Sartaaj Singh Cheema said teams are working on the ground to facilitate e-KYC (HT Photo)

The mandate requires consumers to complete e-KYC verification before booking cylinders. This e transition has left many, particularly daily wage labourers unfamiliar with digital systems, unable to place refill requests. Outside Kaily Gas Service, a Bharat Gas agency in Giaspura, long queues were seen since early morning, with people queing up as early as 5 am. Many consumers said they were unaware of OTP-based booking and online procedures now required for refills.

“We don’t know how to book online or use OTP. Earlier, it was simple, now we are being told to do everything digitally,” said a consumer waiting in the queue.

Officials said the disruption is not due to shortage but confusion over the new process. Agency manager Balwinder Kaur said the outlet is witnessing a daily footfall of 300 to 400 people. “We have already distributed around 1,200 cylinders and another 500 to 600 are being issued today. There is no shortage of stock, but people are panicking due to confusion,” she said.

A sales officer from Bharat Gas said around 500 cylinders are being distributed daily and supply can be increased further if required. “The issue is not supply, it is panic and lack of understanding of the new system. People need to remain calm and follow the process,” he said.

Recent delays in LPG supply have further stretched delivery timelines and added to consumer anxiety. With bookings affected due to KYC requirements, even minor delays have contributed to the rush at agencies. District food and supplies controller (West) Sartaaj Singh Cheema said teams are working on the ground to facilitate e-KYC and ensure smooth supply.

“We are making every effort to facilitate consumers and ensure a smooth supply. Awareness is being increased, and teams are working on the ground to assist people with the KYC process,” he said, adding that there is no shortage of LPG and urging consumers not to panic.

Despite these assurances, queues continued at several outlets as consumers struggled to complete bookings under the new system.