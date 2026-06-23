Ludhiana: Contract staff strike leaves PSPCL grappling with over 32,000 plaints

More than 32,000 power-related complaints are pending across Ludhiana as the strike organised by outsourced Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) employees completed a week on Monday, disrupting consumer services and complaint redressal across the district. The workers resumed their agitation on June 16, alleging that the power utility failed to fulfil assurances of bringing eligible employees under departmental contract arrangements. The contract workers resumed their agitation on June 16. (HT File)

The strike has affected complaint-handling centres, suvidha centres, meter-reading operations and administrative work across Ludhiana district, with officials citing an acute shortage of trained manpower. According to officials, consumer grievances continue to pile up as complaint-handling centres operate with limited staff.

“Complaints are coming in every day, but there is a shortage of trained personnel to process, assign and close them. The backlog is growing continuously. More than 32,000 complaints are currently pending in the district,” said a PSPCL official on condition of anonymity.

The agitation involves around 314 outsourced employees in PSPCL’s Central Zone, including workers deployed at nodal complaint centres (NCCs), customer relation centres (CRCs), suvidha centres, meter-reading operations, stores, billing sections and office support services.

Officials said the situation is particularly challenging at NCCs, which form the backbone of PSPCL’s complaint-management system.

Complaints are not only getting delayed but, in several cases, are not even being assigned to field staff because employees currently managing the centres are unfamiliar with the specialised software and feeder-wise complaint allocation system.

“NCC operations require trained personnel who know the complaint-management software, feeder jurisdictions and complaint-routing procedures. Departmental employees have been deployed temporarily, but many are not fully trained for this work. As a result, complaint assignment and closure are taking longer than usual,” a senior official said.

The closure of suvidha centres has added to consumer inconvenience, with residents seeking new power connections, load enhancement, bill corrections and other routine services finding offices shut or operating with skeletal staff.

Meter-reading operations have also been disrupted. Officials said electricity bills have not been generated in several areas for nearly two months because outsourced meter readers remain off duty. Apart from consumer services, office functioning has slowed as outsourced data-entry operators, typists and support staff continue to participate in the agitation.

The employees had earlier suspended a statewide strike after being assured that eligible outsourced workers would be brought under departmental contract arrangements and issued joining letters by June 15.

Union representatives alleged that the deadline passed without any notification or appointment letters being issued, prompting them to resume the indefinite protest. The protesting employees are demanding an end to the contractor system and direct engagement under PSPCL. “We have been working in the corporation for years, but continue to remain under contractors. We demand that the contractor system be removed and workers be brought directly under PSPCL so that job security and service benefits can be ensured,” a protesting employee said.

Chief engineer, central zone, Jagdev Singh Hans, said PSPCL was making alternative arrangements to minimise inconvenience to consumers. “The utility is continuously monitoring the situation and making all possible efforts to ensure that essential consumer services remain functional. Regular staff have been deployed wherever required, and complaints are being attended to on priority. We appeal to consumers to cooperate during this period, and we hope the matter is resolved soon through dialogue,” he said.

With no breakthrough reported so far, officials fear the complaint backlog could rise further in the coming days, affecting consumer services during the peak summer demand season.