Ludhiana: Contractor slashes monthly pass fee, cancels bihourly fare at selected MC parking lots

A day after various market associations raised hue and cry over introduction of bihourly fee and hike in monthly pass charges at six parking lots of the Ludhiana municipal corporation (MC), the contractor gave consent to bring down the monthly pass fare and end bihourly parking at selected lots.

After the market associations approached MLA (Ludhiana West) Gurpreet Gogi, a series of meetings were held between them and the parking contractor till late Thursday to devise a solution. While it was decided to end bihourly parking at Sarabha Nagar main market and tuition market in Model Town Extension, rates of monthly passes have also been reduced.

The civic body had introduced bihourly parking fare at its six parking lots this year while the rates of monthly passes had also increased threefold. Earlier, ₹250 and ₹500 were charged for monthly passes of two-wheelers and four-wheelers, respectively. But, the rates have now been increased to ₹700 and ₹1,400, respectively. The monthly pass fee for Feroze Gandhi market was ₹500 and ₹1,000, respectively as per the norms listed out by the MC.

However, the parking fee will increase by 50% after every two hours on the base fee (for first two hours) of ₹10 and ₹20 for two-wheelers and four-wheelers, respectively.

After the Wednesday’s protest in Feroze Gandhi market and associations of Sarabha Nagar main market, Model Town extension tuition market raising objections, MLA Gogi intervened on Thursday morning.

The MLA then decided to convene separate meetings with different associations to sort out the issue. In the evening, the contractor gave consent to reduce the monthly pass fee to ₹325 (for scooter) and ₹650 (for car) in Feroze Gandhi market and tuition market in Model Town Extension. Bihourly parking will, however, continue at the Feroze Gandhi market.

It was also decided that bihourly parking will end at the tuition market and Sarabha Nagar main market. The one-time parking fee in the tuition market has, however, been revised to ₹15 and ₹30 for two and four-wheelers, respectively. One-time parking fee in Sarabha Nagar market will be ₹10 (scooter) and ₹20 (car) and the monthly pass will be issued for ₹250 (scooter) and ₹500 (car). Gogi said the decisions have been made amicably and the contractor has consented to adjust the parking rates.

MC superintendent Harvinder Dhalla said, “It’s up to the contractor how he collects the fee, but we will not allow overcharging at the parking lots. MC will collect its revenue as per the auction proceedings.”

Bhadaur House shopkeepers don’t want paid parking

Members of Bhadaur House market association staged a protest and sought an end to paid parking on Thursday.

Among the protesters were shopkeepers Ashwani Kumar and Neeraj, who said that LIT had allotted booths at Bhadaur House and parking was provided to both owners while allocating the booths. “The authorities cannot convert it into a paid parking site and subsequently hike the parking rates. It is not acceptable. The contractors have also been fleecing the visitors, which takes a toll on our business,” they added.

Till Thursday evening, no decision was made to make any change in the parking rates at the multi-storey parking near MC’s Zone-A office, Bhadaur House and BRS Nagar market near Orient Cinema.