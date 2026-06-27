Ludhiana: Cooperative Societies assistant registrar held for ₹1-lakh graft

The Punjab Vigilance Bureau has arrested Nikhil Garg, assistant registrar, Cooperative Societies, Jagraon, who also holds the additional charge of the Doraha office, for accepting a bribe of ₹1 lakh at his house in Patiala. A case under the Prevention of Corruption Act was registered against the accused at the EOW police station. (HT File)

An official spokesperson of the bureau said Garg was arrested based on a complaint lodged by a manager employed under him.

The complainant alleged that Garg demanded ₹5 lakh in lieu of recommending his application for transfer to Doraha. He also sought bribe money in the name of senior officers.

Unwilling to pay the illegal gratification, the complainant approached the bureau’s economic offence wing (EOW) in Ludhiana and submitted an audio recording of the entire conversation regarding the bribe demand.

Acting on his complaint, the VB team laid a trap and arrested the assistant registrar red-handed while accepting ₹1 lakh as bribe in the presence of two official witnesses. The tainted currency notes were recovered from his possession.

A case under the Prevention of Corruption Act was registered against the accused at the EOW police station in Ludhiana and further investigation into this case is under progress.

Bribe demands by any government employee can be reported directly to the Punjab Chief Minister’s Anti-Corruption Action Line at 95012-00200. Through the WhatsApp-based helpline, citizens can also share video or audio recordings of the bribe demands, following which the VB will initiate legal action. The complaints can also be filed online at https://vigilancebureau.punjab.gov.in/complaint.php.