Ludhiana: Cop fails to identify vehicle lifter’s identity, booked for negligence
A man who is facing trial in a vehicle lifting case had produced fake identity documents with the police at the time of his arrest, which has come to the fore during the verification process conducted by Ludhiana Central Jail officials.
After the revelation, the Khanna police have lodged an FIR against sub-inspector Sukhwinder Pal Singh, in-charge at Kot police post, Manpreet Singh of Maksudran, the undertrial, and Gian SIngh, sarpanch of Maksudran village, who had wrongly identified Manpreet.
SI Sukhwinder Pal Singh had arrested Manpreet Singh in March for vehicle lifting and during his arrest, he had misled the police by producing identifying himself as Jaspreet Singh of Maksudran and producing an Aadhar Card with the same name.
Gian Singh had also identified him as Jaspreet Singh. The accused was sent to police custody for questioning for two days after his arrest before being sent to jail on judicial remand. However, the police failed to find that he was faking his identity.
However, during verification, the jail staff had their doubts and alerted jail minister Harjot Singh Bains, who marked an inquiry in the matter. During investigation, police found that Manpreet had used the name and Aadhar card of his younger brother Jaspreet Singh to mislead the police, as he was already facing trial in a criminal case. The accused had assumed that he would face problems in availing bail due to his previous criminal record.
Superintendent of police (SP, headquarter) Khanna, Gurpreet Kaur Purewal said that a case under Sections 177, 419, 420, 120-B and 166 A of Indian Penal Code has been registered at Sadar police station
Mumbai cops arrest seven for theft of 78 mobile phones
Seven members of a gang were arrested on Saturday and 78 stolen mobile phone handsets, including 25 iPhones, were recovered from them in Mumbai, police said. The gang was involved in robbing mobile phones and selling them in Uttar Pradesh, Kolkata and Nepal through agents. Police have recovered 25 expensive iPhones from their possession, an official said. A local court on Saturday remanded them in police custody till July 27, the official added.
Man booked for ‘killing’ parents over property dispute in Rohtak
A man allegedly shot dead Tarun's parents when they were asleep over a property dispute at his house in Rohtak's Janata colony in the wee hours of Saturday, the police said. He has been booked for murder and under Sections 25 and 59 of the Arms Act. The deceased have been identified as Chander Bhan, 60, and his wife Nisha, 55. Shivaji Colony inspector Shamsher Singh said the accused, Tarun, had been absconding.
Regular jobs: Staffers working at DC rates included in resolution to be taken up at Ludhiana MC House meeting
The Ludhiana municipal corporation on Saturday included employees working with the civic body at DC rates as contractual staffers in the resolution for regularisation of jobs, which will be taken at the general House meeting on Monday. The previous Congress government had approved a resolution and issued a notification for regularisation of sewermen and sweepers who are working with MC on contractual basis. But, appointment letters were not issued to them.
Cop injured as truck hits police vehicle in Panipat
A constable of the Panipat police sustained serious injuries after a speeding truck hit a police vehicle near Karhans road of Samalkha in Panipat district late on Friday night. The police vehicle was also damaged in this incident. The injured has been identified as constable Deepak Kumar and he has been admitted to a hospital, the police said. Sustained injuries, who was inside the police vehicle, Constable Deepak.
Ludhiana: Labourer booked for raping 13-yr-old daughter
A man from Boparai Khurd village in Raikot was on Saturday booked for raping Jaspreet's 13-year-old daughter. The FIR was lodged based on the statement of the victim's mother. The complainant said she has two children with the accused, who is a labourer, including a son and a daughter. She said her husband, who is a habitual drinker, thrashed her and their children on Thursday night.
