Ludhiana: Cops attacked during brawl in Subhash Nagar; six arrested

Chaos erupted in a restaurant in Subhash Nagar when “notorious offender” Vishal Gill and his aides, armed with sharp-edged weapons, barged in to attack a rival who was celebrating birthday. The violent altercation escalated as the attackers also clashed with policemen, leaving two PCR cops injured. According to police, Vishal Gill, the prime accused, has a long history of heinous crimes with multiple FIRs registered against him.

Despite the assault, the Tibba police managed to arrest six of the accused on the spot, while the rest, including Vishal Gill, escaped.

According to assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Amarjeet Ram, who filed the case, the police were alerted to the incident by the control room. “Upon reaching the restaurant, we saw men wielding weapons and threatening people. When we intervened, the assailants attacked us. They even hurled bricks at us in an attempt to escape,” said the ASI.

Among those arrested are Anmol Gill of Amarpura, Divyanshu Bains of New Subhash Nagar, Chirag of Maaliganj, Suvanshu Jalaan of Hargobind Nagar, Kartik Baggan of Ghati Mohalla and Yugyanshu of Ghati Mohalla. An FIR has been registered against the accused under Sections 194 (2) (committing affray), 221 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions), 132 (assault or criminal force to deter a public servant from discharge of his duty), 224 (threat of injury to public servant), 121 (1) (voluntarily causing hurt to any person being a public servant in the discharge of his duty), 191 (3) (guilty of rioting, being armed with deadly weapons), 190 (every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Vishal Gill, the prime accused, has a long history of heinous crimes with multiple FIRs registered against him. The police are conducting raids to capture the remaining accused, including Jatin, alias Nanna, Aman, Kaku Shooter, Mohan Kanojia, Krishna Gill, Ashu, Sooraj, and five unidentified accomplices. A hunt is on for the arrest of the rest of the accused, the police added.