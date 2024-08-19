Ludhiana: Cops bust drug cartel; 6 arrested, over 41k intoxicating pills recovered

The CIA staff 1 of police commissionerate busted an alleged drug supply cartel with the arrest of six accused, officials said on Monday. Accused of drug peddling in the custody of CIA staff 1 police in Ludhiana on Monday. (HT Photo)

They added that the police recovered 41,010 intoxicating pills, ₹2.15 lakh drug money and six mobile phones.

According to police, a woman who is part of the supply chain is on the run.

The arrested accused were identified as Jasjot Singh alias Jot of Satjot Nagar, Dhandhra; Khushmandar Singh alias Mandar of Gulmohar Enclave, Dhandhra Road; Deepak Garg of Gurcharan Park, New Model Town; Sandeep Singh of Passi Nagar, Pakhowal Road; Rahul Hans alias Rahul of Bhai Himmat Singh Nagar; and Vikas Harsh alias Vicky of Phase 2, Dugri.

Deepak Garg’s mother Savita Garg is yet to be arrested.

Sub-inspector Sohan Lal said they arrested Jasjot and Khushmandar during a special checking as the accused were going to supply the pills on a scooter from Dugri. On frisking, police recovered 21,000 intoxicating pills and ₹15,050 from their possession.

A case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) was registered at the Dugri police station.

Based on information provided by them, police recovered another 9,000 pills from Jasjot’s house.

During questioning, the accused told police that they procured the contraband from Deepak Garg, his mother Savita Garg and Sandeep Singh. They were also arrested and told the police about their supplier, Rahul Hans alias Rahul.

The SI added that the police arrested Rahul and recovered ₹2 lakh and a a cache pills. During questioning, Rahul said he used to supply the contraband one Vikas Harish, who was also arrested.