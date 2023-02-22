Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana Cops bust mobile snatchers’ gang; two held

Published on Feb 22, 2023 01:52 AM IST

Published on Feb 22, 2023 01:52 AM IST



The city police on Tuesday arrested a man involved in several cases of mobile snatchings along with his partner, a mobile shop owner, and recovered as many as 55 mobile phones from their possession. (Getty images)

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

The city police on Tuesday arrested a man involved in several cases of mobile snatchings along with his partner, a mobile shop owner, and recovered as many as 55 mobile phones from their possession.

The accused have been identified as Manpreet Singh of Manjit Nagar and Manish Kumar of Dashmesh Nagar.

Giving details of the modus operandi, police said that after snatching the mobiles, Manpreet would sell the mobile phones to Manish, who would in turn sell the mobile parts to customers, who visited his shop to get their mobile phones repaired.

Assistant commissioner of police (ACP, civil lines) Jasroop Kaur Batth said that the accused would conduct snatchings in the Sherpur Chowk, RK road area and targeted industrial workers by threatening them with a weapon.

She added that the police have also nominated Manpreet’s partner Kaka in the case and raids for his arrest are underway.

She further said that a case under section 379B (snatching with hurt), 411 (dishonestly receiving stolen property) of the IPC was registered against the accused at Division no 5 police station. Police have also impounded the two-wheeler used by the snatcher in the crime.

