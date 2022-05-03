Ludhiana cops go all out to shed extra kilos
Taking the challenge set by commissioner of police Kaustubh Sharma on losing extra weight seriously, the police personnel have started sweating out to shed extra kilos by walking, playing volleyball, doing yoga and stretching.
The officials are also taking the services of professions to tone their bodies.
Assistant commissioner of police (ACP, traffic 2) Karnail Singh said due to odd duty hours, the police personnel merely find time to do exercise or yoga due to which they face physical problems, including obesity, diabetes and stress.
“While consulting the professional we found that some physical activities can be done during performing duties. Even a little movement and stretching can also help in keeping the body in shape,”the ACP said.
“Apart from it, they have also been advised to involve themselves in sports activities when they find some time,” he added.
A police officer said, “While performing duty, we used to suffer pain in joints, neck and backache. Simple stretching for just a few minutes reduces the pain. We have also changed our eating habits and shun fast food.”
Opening the contest for overweight police personnel, commissioner of police (CP) Kaustubh Sharma had announced to honour and reward the police personnel who will lose his extra weight quickly without harming their physical and mental health in three months.
-
Punjab: All steps being taken to ensure uninterrupted power supply, says minister
Punjab power minister Harbhajan Singh on Monday said that all measures are being taken to ensure uninterrupted supply of electricity to consumers in the state. Singh, who visited the Rajpura Thermal Power Plant, also said that the state power utility, Punjab State Power Corporation Limited, is geared up to meet the increased demand for electricity during the coming paddy sowing season. The paddy sowing season in Punjab starts in June.
-
Solid waste: ₹35-crore fine slapped on urban local bodies in Punjab
While the municipal corporations (MCs) of Amritsar and Ludhiana, with population above 10 lakh each, have been directed to pay ₹2.2 crore each, the Jalandhar MC has to pay a penalty of ₹1.1 crore for violating the rules and failing to deal with legacy waste. There are 163 ULBs in the state.
-
Study: Only 35% women feel access routes to Metro stations in Mumbai are safe
Mumbai: 35% of women commuters and 38% of men commuters travelling on the city's first Metro corridor between Versova and Ghatkopar purchase their tickets or cards through digital modes, reveals a study conducted to gauge differences in the travel preference of men and women. Only 35% of women felt that access routes to the stations are safe compared to more than 50% of men who felt perfectly safe on the same routes.
-
‘CM Bommai doing a good job’: BSY rules out leadership change
Bengaluru Senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader and former chief minister BS Yediyurappa on Monday dismissed speculation of a change in leadership and threw his weight behind his successor, Basavaraj Bommai. “There is nothing of the sort (change of chief minister). Chief minister Basavraj Bommai is doing a good job and as far as I know, there is no change,” Yediyurappa said.
-
Child trafficking racket busted at Lucknow’s station, 2-yr-old recovered
Government Railway Police, Charbagh on Monday claimed to have busted a child trafficking gang after the recovery of a two-year-old baby from the possession of 3 alleged kidnappers, who have been arrested. A minor has also been detained. The alleged kidnappers include two women, police said. On Sunday morning the missing baby's father had approached the GRP, Charbagh. A 14-year-old minor who hails from Alambagh too has been detained.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics