Ludhiana: Couple, aide booked in fake air ticket scam
Seven days after a travel agent threatened to self-immolate at the janata darbar held by Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann, alleging police inaction, a Ludhiana-based couple and their aide have been booked for selling him 273 fake air tickets.
The accused have been identified as Deepak Raj of Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar, Pakhowal Road; his wife Saru Singh and their aide Deepak Sharma of Adarsh Nagar, Chandigarh Road.
The FIR was lodged based on the complaint of Navdeep Singh, a resident of United Enclave, Manakwal, who owns a travel agency. He told police that he had bought 273 air tickets from the accused trio, which he later found were fake. He added that the fraud cost him ₹2.5 crore. Navdeep had filed the complaint on December 13, 2021.
ASI Gurcharan Singh, who is investigating the case, said that an FIR under Sections 406 (criminal breach of trust), 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of Indian Penal Code has been lodged at Division Number 5 police station after investigation. A hunt is on for the arrest of the accused.
The scam had surfaced in December last year after multiple travel agents from Punjab, including Navdeep, complained that at least 300 total air tickets they had bought from a dealer turned out to be fake.
They had told police that the dealers had taken the details of travellers from them and promised to send the physical ticket by December 12, but did not and also stopped taking their calls. Later, the they found that the passenger name record (PNR) numbers given to them were fake.
2 booked for duping woman out of ₹1.3 lakh by posing as MC officials
Two men have been booked for posing as municipal corporation (MC) officials and duping an elderly woman out of ₹1.3 lakh on the pretext of helping her secure a government flat.
The accused have been identified as Satpal Singh of Ram Nagar, Bhamian Kalan, and Vijay of Lachhman Nagar, Mundian.
The FIR was lodged based on the statement of the victim, Rama Rani, 60, of Beli Ram Chowk, Chhawni Mohalla. Rani said that the duo, posing as MC officials, contacted her in 2020 and took ₹1.75 lakh on the promise of helping her get a government flat.
She said that when she threatened to file a police complaint after they didn’t fulfil their promise, they returned ₹45,000 to her. She added that they promised to return the full amount, but did not, following which she filed a complaint on July 14, 2020.
ASI Balwinder Singh, who is investigating the case, said that a cheating case has been lodged at the Division Number 4 police station.
-
Alert Chandigarh resident foils snatching bid, two arrested
A Sector -34 resident foiled a snatching bid after managing to latch onto a scooter-borne snatcher's arm as the latter tried to flee with his mobile phone. An alert Sagar, the 23-year-old victim who lives in a rented accommodation in Sector 34 managed to get a hold of the snatcher's arm as they drove off on the scooter. Sagar, with assistance from a passer-by, managed to remove the two-wheeler's keys and called the police. They also impounded the accused's two-wheeler, bearing an Uttar Pradesh number.
-
Ludhiana logs two fresh Covid cases
Two Covid cases were reported on Tuesday, taking the district's total case count to 1,09,929. While 1,07,636 people have recovered, the contagion has claimed 2,280 lives. More news in brief Jujhar Group of Companies to hire 1,000 employees Ludhiana Jujhar Group of Companies has announced that they will hire around 1,000 employees from the state within this financial year from across the categories such as technology, sales and marketing.
-
Court acquits two gangsters in SAD councillor’s killing in Amritsar
A local court on Tuesday acquitted two notorious gangsters in the killing of a former Shiromani Akali Dal councillor in Amritsar, observing that the bullet which hit Ginda was not fired from the pistol that was recovered from the accused. Saraj Singh Sandhu alias Saraj Mintu and Sagar alias Boby Malhotra were accused in the case. Punjab Police had announced ₹ 5 lakh reward on Saraj.
-
New incinerators to bolster processing of Chandigarh’s domestic sanitary waste
With an aim to process domestic sanitary waste collected from households at the city's three material recovery facilities (MRF), the municipal corporation will install an incinerator each at the three centres. The incinerators will have a capacity of 400-500 kg each and will cost MC an estimated ₹30 lakh. The MRF centres are located in Industrial Area, Phase 1; 3BRD, Industrial Area, Phase 2, and Sector 25.
-
Ludhiana | PAC members meet forest minister, urge to shift textile park away from Sutlej floodplains
The members of Public Action Committee for Sutlej and Mattewara, along with the members of farmers' unions, on Tuesday met Punjab forest and wildlife preservation minister Lal Chand Kataruchak requesting him to shift the mega textile park site in Kum Kalan area away from Sutlej floodplains.
