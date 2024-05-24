 Ludhiana couple, aide extort ₹50k from farmer, arrested - Hindustan Times
Friday, May 24, 2024
New Delhi oC
Ludhiana couple, aide extort 50k from farmer, arrested

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
May 24, 2024 10:02 PM IST

Woman and husband arrested for extorting ₹50,000 from farmer by recording "lewd videos". Police laid a trap near Jagera Canal Bridge and seized evidence.

A woman and her husband were arrested for allegedly “honey trapping” a farmer and extorting 50,000. The accused recorded his “lewd videos” and threatened to upload them on social networking sites. When the accused came to collect more money from the farmer, the police arrested them near Jagera Canal Bridge on Friday.

Accused in custody of Ludhiana police on Friday. (HT Photo)
Accused in custody of Ludhiana police on Friday. (HT Photo)

The accused have been identified as Akbari, her husband Karanvir Singh and their aide Kamalpreet Singh, all from of Sekha village in Khanna.

A first-information report (FIR) has been lodged following the statement of Bittu of Sema Patti village in Kila Raipur. Bittu said that his wife had left him five years ago and he met Akbari in December last year. He said that he had physical relations with the woman with her consent.

He added that on May 22, Karanvir and Kamalpreet caught him in a “compromising condition” with Akbari and recorded a video. The accused threatened to make the video viral and extorted 50,000 in cash. He withdrew 20,000 from his bank account and borrowed 30,000 from his neighbour to pay the accused.

The accused were demanding 50,000 more from him, he alleged.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Subhash Chand, who is investigating the case, said that the police lodged an FIR under sections 384 and 120 B of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against the accused. On Friday, when the accused turned up near Jagera Canal Bridge to get more money from Bittu, police laid a trap and arrested them. Police seized two mobile phones and a bike from them.

The ASI added that the woman is already facing an FIR under Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act at the Dehlon station from 2019. The police are questioning the accused to know if they have blackmailed and extorted other people also.

Ludhiana couple, aide extort 50k from farmer, arrested
New Delhi 0C
Friday, May 24, 2024
