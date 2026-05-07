Ludhiana: Couple facing financial, health issues ends life

Amid ill health and weak financial condition, a middle-aged couple allegedly died by suicide after consuming poison at their residence in Pamal village late Tuesday night, leaving behind a heart-wrenching note, apologising to their progenies. According to the police, the couple was under mental depression and availing treatment for the same. Woman suffered from diabetes, vision problems and the man was under mental stress. (HT PHOTO)

The son of the couple, both aged 55, discovered them lying unconscious on their bed when he returned home in the early hours of Wednesday. He had tried calling and messaging them multiple times around 3.30 am while on his way home, but received no response. On reaching the house, he found the door open and both his parents lying motionless inside. He raised an alarm following which neighbours rushed to the spot and informed the police.

A police team reached the scene and recovered a suicide note in which the couple stated that they were “unhappy with their lives” and were taking the extreme step on their own. The note clearly mentioned that no one should be held responsible. In the note, they also mentioned financial difficulties and appealed to their children for forgiveness.

The bodies were shifted to the civil hospital mortuary for a post-mortem examination. Preliminary investigation suggests that the couple consumed a poisonous substance. Police officials said no foul play has been suspected so far.

Family members said the woman had been suffering from prolonged illness for the past several years, including severe diabetes and vision problems. The man had been reportedly under mental stress due to her deteriorating health condition.

The couple is survived by two sons and a daughter. One son and one daughter are settled abroad, while their younger son works at a private hospital in Ludhiana.

Deputy superintendent of police (Dakha) Karan Singh Sandhu said the kin requested not conducting a post-mortem examination, but sensing the sensitivity of the incident, the police sent the bodies to the civil hospital for the same and later handed them over to the family members.

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