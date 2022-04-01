Ludhiana: Couple on scooter dies after being hit by two cars

In a freak accident, a couple on a scooter died after being hit by two cars on Ludhiana-Malerkotla road on Wednesday evening.

The victims have been identified as Major Singh, 55, of Alamgir Enclave and his wife Swarn Kaur, 54. As per their son, Gurbhej Singh, the couple was headed to Manji Sahib gurdwara to pay obeisance when the tragedy took place.

When they were taking a turn towards the gurdwara, a Maruti Suzuki Ertiga car allegedly hit their scooter following which they fell on the road. As they lay on the road, another car, a Maruti Suzuki Swift, ran over them, injuring them grievously. The entire incident was captured on closed-circuit television cameras in the area.

Some passersby rushed them to the hospital, where they succumbed to their injuries.

The drivers of both cars fled the spot after the incident, however, police have traced the registration numbers of the vehicles.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Baljit Singh, the investigating officer, said a case under Sections 279 (rash driving), 304-A (death by negligence) and 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the car drivers. They will be arrested soon, said the ASI.

The victims’ family had shifted to Ludhiana from Rajasthan six months ago.

Two youths killed in Kupp Road hit-and-run

Two youths on a scooter were run over by a speeding pick-up vehicle on Kupp Road on late Wednesday night. After the incident, the vehicle driver fled the spot.

The victims have been identified as Jaspreet Singh and Satvir Singh, both in their 20s and hailing from Tibbarwal village of Malaud. The accused has been identified as Jaspreet Singh of Malaud.

The FIR has been registered on the statement of the Jaspreet’s father, Rajwant Singh.

Rajwant said his son, along with Satvir Singh, was returning home on a scooter. When they reached near the filling station on Kupp road, a speeding Mahindra Bolero pick-up jeep hit the scooter.

Passersby rushed the youths to Malaud civil hospital from where they were referred to Dayanand Medical College and Hospital (DMCH), Ludhiana. They succumbed to their injuries at DMCH.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Tarsem Kumar, the investigating officer, said an FIR under Sections 279 (rash or negligent driving), 304-A (death by negligence) and 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the accused. Police will arrest the accused soon.

2 men die in separate road mishaps in Shimlapuri

Two men died in separate road mishaps on Wednesday. Manpreet Singh, 27, of Chandigarh road died after a speeding scooter hit his motorcycle in Shimlapuri. The Shimlapuri police have booked scooter-borne man, Gurbir Singh of Chimni road of Shimlapuri.

In another mishap, Ganesh Rishidev of Bihar died after a speeding motorcycle hit him near Sidhwan Khurd. The victim was a farm labourer. The Sadar Police of Jagraon lodged an FIR against an unidentified biker.