Ludhiana: Couple on scooter dies after being hit by two cars
In a freak accident, a couple on a scooter died after being hit by two cars on Ludhiana-Malerkotla road on Wednesday evening.
The victims have been identified as Major Singh, 55, of Alamgir Enclave and his wife Swarn Kaur, 54. As per their son, Gurbhej Singh, the couple was headed to Manji Sahib gurdwara to pay obeisance when the tragedy took place.
When they were taking a turn towards the gurdwara, a Maruti Suzuki Ertiga car allegedly hit their scooter following which they fell on the road. As they lay on the road, another car, a Maruti Suzuki Swift, ran over them, injuring them grievously. The entire incident was captured on closed-circuit television cameras in the area.
Some passersby rushed them to the hospital, where they succumbed to their injuries.
The drivers of both cars fled the spot after the incident, however, police have traced the registration numbers of the vehicles.
Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Baljit Singh, the investigating officer, said a case under Sections 279 (rash driving), 304-A (death by negligence) and 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the car drivers. They will be arrested soon, said the ASI.
The victims’ family had shifted to Ludhiana from Rajasthan six months ago.
Two youths killed in Kupp Road hit-and-run
Two youths on a scooter were run over by a speeding pick-up vehicle on Kupp Road on late Wednesday night. After the incident, the vehicle driver fled the spot.
The victims have been identified as Jaspreet Singh and Satvir Singh, both in their 20s and hailing from Tibbarwal village of Malaud. The accused has been identified as Jaspreet Singh of Malaud.
The FIR has been registered on the statement of the Jaspreet’s father, Rajwant Singh.
Rajwant said his son, along with Satvir Singh, was returning home on a scooter. When they reached near the filling station on Kupp road, a speeding Mahindra Bolero pick-up jeep hit the scooter.
Passersby rushed the youths to Malaud civil hospital from where they were referred to Dayanand Medical College and Hospital (DMCH), Ludhiana. They succumbed to their injuries at DMCH.
Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Tarsem Kumar, the investigating officer, said an FIR under Sections 279 (rash or negligent driving), 304-A (death by negligence) and 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the accused. Police will arrest the accused soon.
2 men die in separate road mishaps in Shimlapuri
Two men died in separate road mishaps on Wednesday. Manpreet Singh, 27, of Chandigarh road died after a speeding scooter hit his motorcycle in Shimlapuri. The Shimlapuri police have booked scooter-borne man, Gurbir Singh of Chimni road of Shimlapuri.
In another mishap, Ganesh Rishidev of Bihar died after a speeding motorcycle hit him near Sidhwan Khurd. The victim was a farm labourer. The Sadar Police of Jagraon lodged an FIR against an unidentified biker.
-
Mohali civil surgeon directs health officials to ensure quality healthcare services
Civil surgeon Dr Adarshpal Kaur directed doctors to not prescribe medicines which are available at outside chemist shops, saying patients should be given medicines from the hospital pharmacy itself. She added that emergency teams and kits should be ready in ambulances at all times. The civil surgeon was apprised of the progress of various health programs and plans including maternal and child health services, immunisation, opioid assisted treatment clinics. Aam Aadmi Party MLA Kulwant Singh assured that the AAP government would rectify the situation.
-
Ludhiana: Miscreants steal handbag from car parked outside school in Dugri
A 39-year-old city resident lost ₹1.25 lakh and some jewellery items after unidentified persons smashed hComplainant Taranpreet Manro of Chhabra Colony, Pakhowal Road'scar window and took away her handbag when she had gone to pick up her daughter from school. Complainant Taranpreet Manro of Chhabra Colony, Pakhowal Road, said her daughter studies in Sat Paul Mittal School, Phase 2, Dugri. Police are scanning closed-circuit television cameras to trace the accused.
-
Youth Congress stages protest in Chandigarh over hike in fuel prices
Youth Congress on Thursday staged a protest in Sector 25 against the hike in fuel prices over the last few days. Speaking on the issue, the outfit's chief, Manoj Lubana said, “As fuel prices were today hiked for the ninth time in the last 10 days, the Chandigarh Youth Congress took to the streets to protest the move.”
-
9th century sculpture of Lord Vishnu recovered from Jhelum River in Pulwama
A three-headed stone sculpture of Lord Vishnu, believed to be from the 9th century, was recovered from Jhelum river in the southern district of Pulwama, officials said on Thursday. The department of archives, archaeology and museums took custody of the structure after police received the idol from the locals of Lelhar village of Kakapora in Pulwama. Mushtaq Ahmad Beigh, in-charge, deputy director of the department of archives, archaeology and museums said that another unique thing about the statue was its greenish colour.
-
St Stephen’s asks DU to allow interviews after CUET kicks in
Delhi University vice-chancellor Yogesh Singh said on Thursday that the central varsity was examining St Stephen's College's request to continue with the practice of holding interviews as part of its undergraduate admission process. Also Read Want to see Delhi University in list of world's 200 best universities: Vice-chancellor Yogesh Singh “Minority institutions have some special privileges. They can take 50% students from minority groups and we respect that. However, they want some weightage for interviews as well. I have received a request from Stephen's College and they have sought around 15%, or at least some weightage, for interviews. We are examining the request,” Singh said. St Stephen's administration did not respond to requests for a comment. St Stephen's College and Jesus and Mary College are two Christian minority institutions under Delhi University. St Stephen's also conducts interviews as part of the admission process.
