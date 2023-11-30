close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana courier firm employees find ‘pinnis’ stuffed with opium in parcel bound for Canada

Ludhiana courier firm employees find ‘pinnis’ stuffed with opium in parcel bound for Canada

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Nov 30, 2023 01:18 PM IST

The scanning machine detected the opium-stuffed ‘pinnis’, following which the courier company employees informed the Ludhiana police

Employees of a local courier were in for a surprise when they found opium stuffed inside ‘pinnis’, a North Indian dessert delicacy, meant to be sent to Canada.

The employees of a Ludhiana-based courier firm found ‘pinnis’ stuffed with opium in a parcel bound for Canada. (HT File)
The employees of a Ludhiana-based courier firm found ‘pinnis’ stuffed with opium in a parcel bound for Canada. (HT File)

The scanning machine detected the contraband, following which the courier company employees informed the Sahnewal Police.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

Following the complaint of Salah-u-din Khan, courier company employee, the Sahnewal police have registered a case against a resident of Gill village, identified as Jasveer Singh.

The complainant said Jasveer Singh had booked a courier which was supposed to be sent to Yuvraj Singh of Brampton, Canada. The courier contained two T-shirts, two jackets and a box of sweets.

While scanning the courier, they found something had been stuffed into the sweets. They opened the box and discovered that it was opium and informed the police.

Sharing further details, Sahnewal police station house officer inspector Inderjit Singh Boparai said police seized the packet and recovered a total of 208 gm of opium from the sweets.

The inspector added that the accused made small rolls of opium and stuffed it into the sweets assuming that it would not be detected.

Police, he said, were in the process of booking Yuvraj Singh of Brampton, to whom the parcel was supposed to be delivered and a hunt is on for the arrest of the accused.

A first information report (FIR) under sections 18, 61 and 85 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act has been registered against the accused at the Sahnewal police station.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, November 30, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out