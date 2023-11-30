Ludhiana courier firm employees find ‘pinnis’ stuffed with opium in parcel bound for Canada

Employees of a local courier were in for a surprise when they found opium stuffed inside ‘pinnis’, a North Indian dessert delicacy, meant to be sent to Canada. The employees of a Ludhiana-based courier firm found ‘pinnis’ stuffed with opium in a parcel bound for Canada. (HT File)

The scanning machine detected the contraband, following which the courier company employees informed the Sahnewal Police.

Following the complaint of Salah-u-din Khan, courier company employee, the Sahnewal police have registered a case against a resident of Gill village, identified as Jasveer Singh.

The complainant said Jasveer Singh had booked a courier which was supposed to be sent to Yuvraj Singh of Brampton, Canada. The courier contained two T-shirts, two jackets and a box of sweets.

While scanning the courier, they found something had been stuffed into the sweets. They opened the box and discovered that it was opium and informed the police.

Sharing further details, Sahnewal police station house officer inspector Inderjit Singh Boparai said police seized the packet and recovered a total of 208 gm of opium from the sweets.

The inspector added that the accused made small rolls of opium and stuffed it into the sweets assuming that it would not be detected.

Police, he said, were in the process of booking Yuvraj Singh of Brampton, to whom the parcel was supposed to be delivered and a hunt is on for the arrest of the accused.

A first information report (FIR) under sections 18, 61 and 85 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act has been registered against the accused at the Sahnewal police station.