Search Search
Saturday, Jun 07, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Ludhiana court grants interim bail to Bharat Bhushan Ashu in 2,400 crore land misuse case

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Jun 07, 2025 09:36 AM IST

Ludhiana West byelection, Bharat Bhushan Ashu’s counsel, advocate Vijay Mahendru, confirmed that additional sessions judge Jaspinder Singh granted interim relief to the Congress leader, instructing him to join the probe whenever summoned by the investigating officer. The matter is scheduled for next hearing on June 11.

A day after the Punjab vigilance bureau issued summons to former minister and Congress candidate for the Ludhiana West byelection, Bharat Bhushan Ashu, in a 2,400 crore land misuse case, a local court granted him interim bail on Friday.

Congress candidate for the Ludhiana West byelection, Bharat Bhushan Ashu, was issued summons in a <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2,400 crore land misuse case. (HT File)
Congress candidate for the Ludhiana West byelection, Bharat Bhushan Ashu, was issued summons in a 2,400 crore land misuse case. (HT File)

The court also directed Ashu to cooperate with the ongoing investigation.

Ashu’s counsel, advocate Vijay Mahendru, confirmed that additional sessions judge Jaspinder Singh granted interim relief to the Congress leader, instructing him to join the probe whenever summoned by the investigating officer. The matter is scheduled for next hearing on June 11.

In its order, the court observed that Ashu was not initially named in the FIR and was only added later. The judge noted, “The case of the prosecution is based on documentary evidence. The applicant is directed to join the investigation as and when called by the investigating officer. In the event of his arrest, he shall be released on interim bail by the investigating officer.”

Ashu, in his plea, contended that the case was politically motivated and timed to disrupt his election campaign. He maintained that his implication was baseless and intended to malign his image ahead of the crucial by-election.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Ludhiana court grants interim bail to Bharat Bhushan Ashu in 2,400 crore land misuse case
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, June 07, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On