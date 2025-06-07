Ludhiana court grants interim bail to Bharat Bhushan Ashu in 2,400 crore land misuse case

A day after the Punjab vigilance bureau issued summons to former minister and Congress candidate for the Ludhiana West byelection, Bharat Bhushan Ashu, in a ₹2,400 crore land misuse case, a local court granted him interim bail on Friday. Congress candidate for the Ludhiana West byelection, Bharat Bhushan Ashu, was issued summons in a ₹ 2,400 crore land misuse case. (HT File)

The court also directed Ashu to cooperate with the ongoing investigation.

Ashu’s counsel, advocate Vijay Mahendru, confirmed that additional sessions judge Jaspinder Singh granted interim relief to the Congress leader, instructing him to join the probe whenever summoned by the investigating officer. The matter is scheduled for next hearing on June 11.

In its order, the court observed that Ashu was not initially named in the FIR and was only added later. The judge noted, “The case of the prosecution is based on documentary evidence. The applicant is directed to join the investigation as and when called by the investigating officer. In the event of his arrest, he shall be released on interim bail by the investigating officer.”

Ashu, in his plea, contended that the case was politically motivated and timed to disrupt his election campaign. He maintained that his implication was baseless and intended to malign his image ahead of the crucial by-election.