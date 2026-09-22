Ludhiana: Court orders VB to act on transporter’s complaint against cop

The Punjab and Haryana high court has directed the chief director of the Punjab Vigilance Bureau to consider and decide within six weeks a complaint filed by a Ludhiana-based transport operator against a senior constable, who he has accused of demanding monthly bribes and threatening him to withdraw the complaint. During the hearing, his counsel submitted that no action had been taken on the November 8 complaint. (HT File)

The direction came while hearing a petition filed by Amandeep Singh, who operates a transport business and had approached the court seeking a fair and time-bound inquiry into his complaints against certain police personnel and others.

According to the petition, Singh had alleged that a senior constable deputed to the traffic wing in Ludhiana was demanding monthly bribes in connection with the operation of vehicles belonging to his transport union. He claimed that WhatsApp conversations, phone recordings, bank statements and other documentary material supported his allegations.

Singh stated that he had initially lodged a complaint through the Punjab government’s Anti-Corruption Action Line in November 2024. His statement was subsequently recorded and he submitted documentary evidence to the authorities. He further alleged that he was later threatened and pressured to withdraw the complaint.

The petitioner claimed that he subsequently submitted several representations to vigilance bureau authorities during 2024 and 2025, seeking action and updates on the matter.

The petition also stated that an earlier inquiry had faced objections from the bureau headquarters and was returned for a fresh investigation. Singh then submitted another complaint to the chief director, Vigilance Bureau, Punjab, on November 8, 2025.

During the hearing, his counsel submitted that no action had been taken on the November 8 complaint.

Disposing of the petition, the high court directed the chief director of Punjab Vigilance Bureau to consider and decide the complaint in accordance with law within six weeks of receiving a certified copy of the court order.