Ludhiana: Cultural programme to be held on Independence Day after 2 years
The district administration has decided to hold a cultural programme during the district-level Independence Day function this year at Guru Nanak stadium.
Chairing a meeting at Bachat Bhawan to assign duties to various departments, additional deputy commissioner (ADC) Amit Kumar Panchal said the event had been kept a low-key affair for the past two years amid the pandemic, but cultural items will be part of the celebrations this year as the Covid situation is relatively under control.
He directed the education department to organise cultural items including songs and folk dance to depict the rich cultural legacy of country and Punjab. Panchal told the municipal corporation to ensure proper cleanliness of the venue and roads leading to the stadium and build temporary urinals and mobile toilets for participants.
Likewise, he asked the health department to depute sufficient medical teams during the event and provide medicines and ambulances in case of an emergency.
He asked the PSPCL to ensure supplying uninterrupted power and police department to make necessary arrangements to maintain law and order and facilitate smooth flow of traffic.
Those present on the occasion included Additional Deputy Commissioner (AD, urban development) Anita Darshi and ADC (Khanna) Amarjeet Bains.
Neck-deep in complaints of overgrown trees, Mohali MC swings into action
Days after the tree collapse incident at the Carmel Convent, wherein a Class 10 student lost her life, the municipal corporation of Mohali finds itself neck-deep in complaints regarding overgrown and dangerous trees. In the past five days, the civic body has received around 50 such complaints and started a drive to cut overgrown and 52 additional dead trees, identified in various parts of the city.
Teachings of Lord Buddha still relevant for society’s progress: Guv
Freedom from chaos prevailing in the world is possible only through adopting the teachings of Lord Buddha, said governor Anandiben Patel at an event organised at Sarnath on 'Ashadh Purnima Dhamma Chakra Pravartan Day' on Wednesday. “Buddhism crossed the borders of India and spread in various countries like Sri Lanka, Japan, Cambodia, Java, Sumatra and today it is the fourth largest religion in the world,” she said.
Drive against drug menace: Ludhiana police carry out massive search operation
To tighten the noose on drug peddlers and other anti-social elements, teams led by police commissioner Kaustubh Sharma on Wednesday launched a massive search operation in Shimlapuri and Janta Nagar areas, which are considered to the hotbed of criminal activities in the Ludhiana south and Atam Nagar constituencies. He added that last month, police had released a WhatsApp number '78370-18501' and urged residents to share information regarding drug peddlers on it.
Rising again: 423 fresh Covid cases in U.P.
LUCKNOW: Uttar Pradesh recorded rise in new daily Covid cases as 423 people tested positive for the infection on Wednesday, against 363 on Tuesday. The 24-hour test positivity rate was 0.54%. “Till now 2069109 patients have defeated Covid infection, including 382 in the past 24 hours. The recovery rate in the state is over 98%,” said Dr Abhishek Shukla, secretary-general, Association of International Doctors. On Monday, there were 2265 active Covid cases.
NCR generates 38.4 lakh units of energy using solar power
Building upon its achievements of last financial year, North Central Railways has successfully generated 38.4 lakh units of electricity using solar power in the first quarter of FY 2022-23. The achievement comes close to last year's success when excellent upkeep and close monitoring of operations of solar power plant combined with various innovative steps taken under Solar Mission-2021-22 had seen productivity of solar plants of NCR in 2021-22 being the highest among all zonal railways.
