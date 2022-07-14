Ludhiana: Cultural programme to be held on Independence Day after 2 years

The district administration has decided to hold a cultural programme during the district-level Independence Day function this year at Guru Nanak stadium.

Chairing a meeting at Bachat Bhawan to assign duties to various departments, additional deputy commissioner (ADC) Amit Kumar Panchal said the event had been kept a low-key affair for the past two years amid the pandemic, but cultural items will be part of the celebrations this year as the Covid situation is relatively under control.

He directed the education department to organise cultural items including songs and folk dance to depict the rich cultural legacy of country and Punjab. Panchal told the municipal corporation to ensure proper cleanliness of the venue and roads leading to the stadium and build temporary urinals and mobile toilets for participants.

Likewise, he asked the health department to depute sufficient medical teams during the event and provide medicines and ambulances in case of an emergency.

He asked the PSPCL to ensure supplying uninterrupted power and police department to make necessary arrangements to maintain law and order and facilitate smooth flow of traffic.

Those present on the occasion included Additional Deputy Commissioner (AD, urban development) Anita Darshi and ADC (Khanna) Amarjeet Bains.