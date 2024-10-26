Ludhiana DC approves RO systems, sick rooms, compost pits for 3 schools

District commissioner Jitendra Jorwal approved establishment of a sick room at SOE PAU, installation of a reverse osmosis (RO) system for SoE Bharat Nagar and to create compost pits at Government Senior Secondary School (GSSS) Hargobindpur. Students and teachers from School of Eminence discussed requirements with DC in Ludhiana on Friday. (HT Photo)

The students and teachers from three schools in the Ludhiana district—School of Eminence (SoE) PAU, SOE Bharat Nagar, and GSSS Hargobindpur—met with Jorwal in his office. The delegation, led by Anuja Naik, founder and CEO of the Wings of Wisdom Foundation, presented their insights on the Bal Sansad programme and its benefits.

After hearing their requests, the DC approved the establishment of a sick room at SoE PAU and instructed teachers to prepare a budget for submission. In response to a request from SOE Bharat Nagar, he ordered the installation of a reverse osmosis (RO) system for both students and teachers. Following discussions with students from GSSS Hargobindpur regarding proper waste management, the decision was made to create compost pits.

The DC engaged with the students and teachers, signing the process documentation maintained by the respective schools. He appreciated the Bal Sansad programme and acknowledged the efforts of both teachers and students, suggesting a study on anemia levels at GSSS Hargobindpur.

Additionally, he announced that the district administration would implement book clubs in every government school and emphasised the importance of evaluating student learning outcomes through the Bal Sansad programme. He also called for a survey of all schools to assess the availability of basic medicines and to ensure their provision. Furthermore, he stressed the need for an evaluation of the functioning of menstrual hygiene dispensers in each school.