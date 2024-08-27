Ludhiana DC directs officials to ensure arrangements for Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan

Deputy commissioner (DC) Sakshi Sawhney on Tuesday directed the officials concerned to ensure robust arrangements for the block, district and state-level sports competitions to be organised in the district under Khedan Watan Punjab Dian. HT Image

During a meeting with officials from various departments, the DC said block-level competitions will be held from September 3 to 11 and district-level competitions from September 15 to 22. Subsequently, state-level competitions will be held from October 11 to November 9. She emphasised that all necessary arrangements should be made in advance to ensure the smooth execution of the sports events.

Sawhney highlighted the need to ensure adequate arrangements for accommodation, food, security, medical teams and transportation of the participants, so they do not face any inconvenience.

Urges maximum sportspersons to participate

The DC appealed to the youth of the district to actively participate in these competitions. She mentioned that players can register on the Punjab government’s special portal--eservices.punjab.gov.in--by Wednesday for block-level competitions, by September 14 for district-level competitions and by October 10 for state-level competitions.

Ludhiana will be the host for several games, including lawn tennis, athletics, baseball and judo. Last time, the Ludhiana district secured the second position in the games. Sawhney expressed hope that this time, Ludhiana will secure the first position.