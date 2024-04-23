Ludhiana DC directs officials to ensure smooth operations during wheat procurement

Deputy commissioner (DC) Sakshi Sawhney on Tuesday visited grain markets of Lalton and Jodhan, falling under Ludhiana West sub-division. The visit aimed to monitor the ongoing procurement of the wheat crop. Deputy commissioner Sakshi Sawhney with other officials during a visit to grain markets of Lalton and Jodhan in Ludhiana on Tuesday. (HT Photo)

DC Sawhney had interactions with the agencies’ officials regarding the ongoing procurement and lifting of grains. She also directed them to ensure that smooth and hassle free operation takes place during this rabi season.

The deputy commissioner held discussions with farmers present on the spot to enquire about the ongoing procurement operations. DC Sawhney said the farmers were satisfied with the overall arrangements of the administration for procurement of their harvest.

DC: Promote short-duration paddy varieties among farmers

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sakshi Sawhney held a meeting on Monday and directed the sub-divisional magistrates (SDMs) and officials of Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Department to promote the sowing of short to medium-duration varieties of paddy and discourage the Pusa-44 variety among the farmers. The varieties included PR-131, PR-130, PR-129, PR 128, PR-127, PR 126, PR-122, PR-121, PR-114, PR-113.

Deputy Commissioner, accompanied by additional deputy commissioner (rural development) Anmol Singh Dhaliwal met the SDMs Baljinder Singh Dhillon, Beant Singh Sidhu, others through video conferencing, and Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Department officials.

Officials said PUSA-44 was a long duration variety of paddy which causes excess stubble production, and require more water than other varieties. Long duration varieties consume 15-20 % more water, have more straw load and are susceptible to all the prevalent pathotypes of bacterial blight in the state. Due to outbreak of insects, pests and diseases, the said variety demand at least two extra sprays of pesticides and lowers the net profit of farmers.

The deputy commissioner also took notice of misleading information about the PR-126 variety among farmers. She said the administration would take strict action if anyone spreads misinformation against the recommended varieties. For queries, anyone can contact the agriculture development officer on 99155-41728.

The DC asked the officials to promote the short-duration varieties developed by Punjab Agriculture University (PAU).

Sawhney said the SDMs, agriculture department and PAU must hold meetings with farmers within a week. This is the time when farmers purchase seed for the next paddy crop, she added. Also, the officials have been directed to spread awareness about the features of PAU recommended varieties.