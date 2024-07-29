Ludhiana DC lauds para platers Shubham, Shabana

Deputy commissioner (DC) Sakshi Sawhney lauded Shubham Wadhwa, a para table tennis international player, and Shabnam, a para badminton player, for their outstanding achievements in the game and for bringing laurels to the country and state. Ludhiana deputy commissioner Sakshi Sawhney lauded Shubham Wadhwa, a para table tennis international player, and Shabnam, a para badminton player, for their outstanding achievements in the game and for bringing laurels to the country and state (HT Photo)

Wadhwa clinched a gold medal in the mixed doubles category at the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) Fa40 Thailand Para Open Championship 2024, which was held in Pattaya from July 21 to 24. Shabnam won silver medals in two categories (singles and doubles) at the Uganda Para Badminton International 2024 held in Kampala.

The DC, accompanied by MC commissioner Sandeep Rishi, congratulated Shubham and Shabnam, and said they have made the country proud with their performance. She also offered every possible help to Shubham and Shabnam. Red Cross Society would also continue to assist them.

Both players have been appointed as persons with wisabilities (PWD) district icons to spread awareness about the right to vote among PWD voters in the recently held Lok Sabha polls.