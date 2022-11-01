Ludhiana DC marks inquiry after AAP alleges misuse of govt in Dakha

Deputy commissioner Surabhi Malik has marked an inquiry into the allegations of large-scale corruption in the usage of grants for purchasing street lights and other works in the Pakhowal and Sudhar blocks of the Dakha constituency after having received a formal complaint from KNG Kang, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)’s Dakha in-charge on Monday.

Kang has alleged misappropriation of grant money, saying it was used for buying voters over during the elections.

Alleged violation of rules while using grants issued under the Punjab Nirman Programme — ₹98 lakh for Pakhowal and ₹97.5 lakh for Sudhar block — right before February’s assembly elections, Kang raised fingers at higher ups including Congress leader Sandeep Singh Sandhu — who has recently been booked by the Vigilance Bureau in a similar case. Sandhu is currently on the run.

“The information obtained under the Right to Information Act (RTI) Act from Pakhowal block revealed no cost estimate or technical approval were provided for buying street lights, sports kits and repair of building work. There is also no record of the grants, tenders or utilisation certificates,” he said.

Highlighting further discrepancies, Kang said, “The bill for street lights shows that each unit may have cost ₹12,560m while the government-approved rate was ₹3,325 per unit, including wires, labour and control set plus taxes. Similarly, the street lights have been bought for ₹12,560 in Sudhar block too.”

“In another case, the rate for lights purchased by the Punjab Mandi Board for the Mullanpur flyover project was ₹37,000 per unit. The poles were installed, but street lights have not been installed till date,” he further added.

The absence of a cost estimate, technical approvals, tenders and bills or vouchers while buying sports kits was also highlighted, with Kang saying, “A grant ₹40 lakh has been spent for sports kits while the details are not available in the records.”

AAP has also flagged the appointment of Sudhar block’s patwari, alleging that Hira Singh, the then block development and panchayat officer (BDPO) of Pakhowal and Sudhar blocks, unfairly appointed his son to the post.

“An RTI shows that no advertisement was issued for the said post, no merit list was prepared and the copy of the orders of appointing Hira Singh’s son as patwari after checking eligibility and experience certificate and attested copies of the biodata are not available with the Sudhar block,” Kang said, adding that the patwari was paid the salary for six days from Sudhar block and was then transferred to Sujanpur block.

Speaking of the allegations, DC Malik said, “We have received the complaint and are looking into the allegations.”