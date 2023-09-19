News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana DC marks inquiry into NCC unit’s ‘encroachment’ at SCD Government College

The DC passed the orders following a meeting with college principal Tanveer Likhari, district sports officer Rupinder Brar and other officials to discuss the matter

Deputy commissioner Surabhi Malik on Tuesday ordered an inquiry into the alleged ‘encroachment’ of pavilion and sports ground of the SCD Government College here by an NCC unit and sought a comprehensive report from both the sides.

However, the NCC representative, Group Commander BS Gill, was not present in the meeting as he was out of the city.

The inquiry would be conducted by the district sports officer.

“As soon as the NCC spokesperson is available in the city, I will take their version along with versions of college authorities and submit the detailed report before the deputy commissioner in a couple of days,” DSO Rupinder Brar stated.

The dispute revolves around allegations of ‘encroachment’ by the 4 Punjab Squadron NCC (Air Wing) on SCD Government College’s pavilion and sports ground. This issue initially surfaced in 2018 when the NCC was granted permission for only two rooms in the pavilion. However, over time, the NCC’s occupation expanded to encompass the entire building, citing the need to safeguard their equipment.

College authorities have voiced their concerns, emphasising the adverse impact on students’ access to facilities and the storage of sports gear and attire.

