Ludhiana DC orders home guards to vacate 3 govt school rooms

The deputy commissioner on Saturday ordered the Punjab Home Guards volunteers to vacate three rooms at Government Primary Smart School, Basic, Jagraon. The rooms at Government Primary Smart School, Jagraon, were being used as offices by the volunteer force. (HT File)

According to the orders issued to the volunteer force’s district commander, they have been given 15 days to vacate the rooms that were being used as offices for six years.

The school’s students and staff were struggling as the home guards had occupied these rooms since 2018.

District education officer (DEO elementary) Ravinder Kaur said the school has 375 students and 11 staff members. They had to make do with seven rooms.

“Two sections are being taught in one room, which is affecting education. The school needs these rooms back urgently,” she said.

Jagraon block primary education officer Sukhdev Singh recently sent a letter to the DEO in this regard.

School in-charge Karamjeet Kaur welcomed the decision. “We have been trying to get these rooms back. It has been very hard to accommodate the students. At present, we have a kitchen next to a classroom and the smoke affects the students. With these rooms vacated, a lot our problems will be solved,” she said.

DC Jitendra Jorwal confirmed the development and said he has identified a new building for the home guards.

“We have shown them the building. If they find a better option, they can move there as well. It is up to their department to decide,” Jorwal said.

School in-charge lauded efforts of Senior Citizens Forum and veteran educators, including Joginder Azad, for their efforts in getting the rooms vacated.