 Ludhiana DC reviews prep at strong rooms, counting centres
Ludhiana DC reviews prep at strong rooms, counting centres

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Apr 01, 2024 10:40 PM IST

Sawhney reiterated the district administration’s unwavering commitment to conducting free and fair elections while issuing directions to the officers; she said fool-proof security arrangements would be made by the district administration at the venues during the polling and counting processes

Ludhiana DC Sakshi Sawhney inspects arrangements in proposed strong rooms and counting centres ahead of Lok Sabha polls. (HT Photo)
Ludhiana DC Sakshi Sawhney inspects arrangements in proposed strong rooms and counting centres ahead of Lok Sabha polls. (HT Photo)

The district election officer Sakshi Sawhney on Monday visited the proposed strong rooms for electronic voting machines (EVMs) and counting centres at the Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha polls to review the arrangements.

Sawhney was accompanied by additional deputy commissioner Major Amit Sareen, assistant returning officer (ARO) Atam Nagar assembly segment Randeep Singh Heer and assistant commissioner Krishna Pal Rajpoot.

Sawhney reiterated the district administration’s unwavering commitment to conducting free and fair elections while issuing directions to the officers. She said fool-proof security arrangements would be made by the district administration at the venues during the polling and counting processes.

“The guidelines of ECI will be followed in letter and spirit for the strong rooms and counting centres,” she said, while also reviewing the working of CCTV cameras, power supply, fire-safety measures and maintenance and updating of official registers kept at the venues.

The district election officer also emphasised that the district administration would put in place an elaborate system of security measures and procedural checks aimed at ensuring fool-proof security of the strong rooms/counting centres.

The safeguards will be implemented with the active involvement of political parties, candidates and their representatives at every stage to build their confidence in the efficacy and reliability of the electoral process. She said anyone trying to disturb the peaceful conduct of these elections would be dealt with sternly as per the law.

