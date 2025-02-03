Ludhiana DC to officials: Get Kidwai Nagar school constructed by March 31

Reviewing the construction progress of the upcoming Schools of Eminence (SOE) in Kidwai Nagar and Dholewal, deputy commissioner Jitendra Jorwal on Monday directed the officials concerned to speed up the work to meet deadlines and ensure students get access to modern educational facilities as soon as possible. A teacher from the Kidwai Nagar SOE shared concerns about the delay, explaining that students have been attending classes in two shifts at Government Senior Secondary School, Division No III, due to space constraints. (HT File)

During a meeting with officials from the education department, Ludhiana Improvement Trust and public works department (PWD), Jorwal said the Kidwai Nagar SOE be completed by March 31. He confirmed that construction of ramps, security guard rooms and electrical installations is already in progress. The administration is also working on necessary approvals for project modifications, ensuring timely funding.

A teacher from the Kidwai Nagar SOE shared concerns about the delay, explaining that students have been attending classes in two shifts at Government Senior Secondary School, Division No III, due to space constraints. The teacher also added that the new school, with 40 classrooms, is almost complete, except for pending work on the playground, ramp and kitchen. Once finished, the school will be able to accommodate more students as admissions are expected to rise.

Meanwhile, Jorwal also reviewed the ongoing work at Dholewal SOE, which is being built by the PWD. He instructed Ludhiana Improvement Trust officials to speed up construction to meet the deadline.

DC Jorwal emphasised that the Schools of Eminence will offer smart classrooms, modern labs, CCTV surveillance and well-equipped playgrounds to enhance student learning. He reiterated that the Punjab government, led by chief minister Bhagwant Singh Mann, is committed to revolutionising education and providing high-quality learning spaces.

“The Schools of Eminence will create a bright future for students by ensuring holistic development and world-class infrastructure,” he said, urging officials to prioritise and fast-track all pending work.