Ludhiana: DC visits grain market, reviews arrangements

Deputy commissioner Jitendra Jorwal on Saturday visited Asia’s largest grain market to review the arrangements and directed the officials to ensure smooth conduct of procurement operations with an aim to facilitate farmers bringing their produce in mandis from October 1. Ludhiana deputy commissioner Jitendra Jorwal stated that this year, as many as 18 lakh metric tonne paddy is expected to arrive across all 146 purchase centres in the district and elaborate arrangements have been put in place to procure every single grain. (HT Photo)

Senior superintendent of police (SSP) Ashwini Gotyal, SDM Baljinder Singh Dhillon, and a battery of senior officials from food and civil supplies and procurement agencies also accompanied the deputy commissioner.

The DC stated that this year, as many as 18 lakh metric tonne paddy is expected to arrive across all 146 purchase centres in the district and elaborate arrangements have been put in place to procure every single grain. He reiterated his commitment of ensuring a smooth and hassle-free procurement operation, with the prime focus being on facilitating farmers.

Jorwal added that arrangements like availability of potable water, cleanliness, lighting, shades, tarpaulins, among others, have already been made by the officials. He directed the officials that every effort must be made to ensure farmers receive the payments within 48 hours of lifting the crops and also directed them to lift the crops within 72 hours of arrival. There is no dearth of bardana in mandis, which will lead towards a hassle-free season for farmers, he added.

The DC also interacted with some of the farmers present on the occasion and took their feedback about the arrangements made by the officials at grain markets.

The deputy commissioner, SSP and other officials also held meetings with arhtiyas and assured them speedy redressal of all issues. Later, they also presided over an awareness camp in Bhmaddi village and encouraged the farmers to not resort to stubble burning practice as several nutrients and micronutrients of soil get destroyed, whereas the soil health improves drastically if the residue of straw is mixed with it. He added that smog from the fire can further aggravate health problems and the district administration is making efforts to curb farm fire incidents.