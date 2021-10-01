Ludhiana: Debt-ridden ex-guard extorts 2 crore from factory owner

A debt-ridden ex-security guard threatened to blow up his former employer’s factory and kill his 18-year-old son, unless he paid him ₹2 crore.

The accused, Kuldeep Singh alias Kala, 42, of Goh village of Khanna, had availed a loan for ₹8 lakh, and decided to extort his former boss, Anirudh Ghai of Khanna, when he was unable to repay it.

He used a stolen mobile phone to make the extortion call. He did not name any gangster and spoke in a Bihari accent to make it seem that some Bihari gang was blackmailing him.

Deputy commissioner of police (DSP, Khanna) Rajan Parminder Singh said Anirudh contacted the police on Wednesday and the police traced and arrested the accused near Daheru Chowk on Thursday.

The accused had worked for the complainant for two years before switching jobs. An FIR was lodged against the accused under Sections 385 (extortion), 506 ( criminal intimidation) and 511 ( attempting to commit offences punishable with imprisonment) of the Indian Penal Code against the accused .

The accused has confessed to the crime and said he stole the phone from a migrant labourer.