Ludhiana: Delay in bus pass issuance at PRTC depot irks students

Many students, who had queued up to apply and renew their quarterly bus passes, have voiced their frustration over the slow pace for issuance of the same at the PRTC depot in Ludhiana. Many students, who took time off from their classes to visit the depot, had to endure hours under the sun at the PRTC depot in Ludhiana, only to leave without receiving their bus passes. (HT Photo)

According to several students, they had arrived at the depot as early as 6 am, but even by noon, their passes had not been issued. When inquiring about the delay, the students alleged that the staff at the depot failed to expedite the process and also misbehaved with them.

Many students, who took time off from their classes to visit the depot, had to endure hours under the sun, only to leave without receiving their bus passes. The PRTC depot has only one staff member assigned to handle both daily and monthly pass applications, a situation that has persisted for the past three years.

A staff member at the depot, on the condition of anonymity, revealed that the rush is a regular occurrence every three months. However, no action has been taken by the management since the workload reduces after the first week of the month. Consequently, students have to bear the brunt of inefficiency.

The single staff member is tasked with processing over 150 passes in a day when approximately 1,800 students need their passes renewed. In response to the shortage, three volunteers are currently assisting at the counter to help manage the overwhelming number of applicants.

Jashanpreet, a first-time applicant, stated that there should be separate counters for new applicants and for those renewing their passes as currently chaos ensues with the absence of an efficient system to handle the crowds.

The Punjab government provides bus passes to rural students to facilitate access to higher education without incurring high travel costs. Every three months, during the first week, the students are required to visit the nearest PRTC depot between 9 am and 11 am to renew their passes.

Amid the overwhelming number of students and the lack of sufficient staff, tensions flared at around 11.25 am when the students began to express their anger over the delays.

Mohinder Pal Singh, general manager of PRTC at the Ludhiana depot, stated that he was unaware of the situation but would investigate the matter.