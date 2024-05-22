Ludhiana DEO inspects security measures at 9 ‘critical’ booths

To ensure no glitches interrupt the poll process, district election officer (DEO) Sakshi Sawhney conducted thorough inspections at nine “critical” polling stations within the Atam Nagar and Ludhiana South assembly segments under the Ludhiana parliamentary constituency on Tuesday. DEO Sakshi Sawhney during an inspection in Ludhiana on Tuesday. (HT Photo)

She emphasised stepping up the security arrangements at the ‘critical’ polling stations before the Lok Sabha polls, scheduled to be held on June 1.

The inspection covered polling stations at Government Senior Secondary Smart School and Nishkam Vidya Mandir in Dr Ambedkar Nagar, Swami Vivekananda Old Age Home in Model Town Extension, Narayana E-Techno School in Dugri, Government High School in Sherpur Kalan, Government Primary School in Sherpur Khurd, Government High School in Dhandari Kalan, Government Primary Smart School and Government High School in Giaspura.

The DEO stressed adhering to Election Commission of India (ECI) regulations and highlighted the importance of deploying the Central Armed Police Force (CAPF), local police, live webcasting and micro-observers to ensure the smooth conduct of polling at these critical polling stations.

Sawhney also emphasised the need to cover all windows in the rooms of the polling booths and ensure proper accommodation and food for CAPF personnel. She checked the facilities of drinking water, sheds, ramps, wheelchairs and others.

Additionally, Sawhney interacted with voters in these areas, encouraging them to vote on June 1. She also inquired about any pressures they may be facing. Sawhney assured the voters that the district administration is committed to ensuring free and fair Lok Sabha elections. She said confidence-building measures, such as regular visits by senior officials, flag marches and village/ward-level awareness drives under the SVEEP campaign, have already been carried out in these areas.

Earlier, the DEO inspected the strong rooms of Dakha constituency established in Sukhdev Bhawan, Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), and issued directions to ensure strict security around the strong rooms.

She was accompanied by assistant commissioner (UT) Kritika Goyal, assistant returning officer (Atam Nagar) Paramdeep Singh, assistant returning officer (Ludhiana South) Inder Pal and police counterparts.