Ludhiana | Dholewal Military Station gets state-of-the-art sectional hospital

Vajra Corps general officer commanding lieutenant general Devendra Sharma on Tuesday inaugurated a 10-bedded section hospital to provide timely and quality medical services to the troops and their families at the Dholewal Military Station.

The hospital caters to immediate medical requirements and reduces the time gap in providing medical support in critical medical situations, which until now required movement to Jalandhar. The hospital has state-of-the-art medical facilities to include specialised medical care, dental care, laboratory examination and a family ward.

Sharma commended the efforts of brigadier Neeraj Sharma, station commander, brigadier Amit Sharma and major Rahul Mahajan, officer-in-charge of the section hospital for the early completion of the project.

Sharma also paid a visit to the Agniveer recruitment rally being held at Army Recruiting Office and interacted with the aspirants at the rally ground.

Around 26,000 aspirants have registered for the rally, 2,500 of which were tested on Tuesday. The recruitment rally is being held from August 10 to 20 .

MORE NEWS IN BRIEF

City-based nature artist conferred with Award of Honour

HT Correspondent

ludhiana@hindustantimes.com

Ludhiana

On the eve of 75th Independence Day, city-based nature artist Harpreet Sandhu was conferred with Award of Honour, by minister for tourism and cultural affairs Anmol Gagan Maan, for his pictorial and literary work promoting the heritage sites of Punjab.

Harpreet Sandhu has been very instrumental in promoting the significance of the Historical Museum of Shaheed-e-Azam, Bhagat Singh at Khatkar Kalan through his short documentary film and literary work, highlighting the historic belongings of the legendary martyrs that have been preserved in the magnificent museum.

City-based nature artist conferred with Award of Honour

Ludhiana On the eve of 75th Independence Day, city-based nature artist Harpreet Sandhu was conferred with Award of Honour, by minister for tourism and cultural affairs Anmol Gagan Maan, for his pictorial and literary work promoting the heritage sites of Punjab. Harpreet Sandhu has been very instrumental in promoting the significance of the Historical Museum of Shaheed-e-Azam, Bhagat Singh at Khatkar Kalan through his short documentary film and literary work, highlighting the historic belongings of the legendary martyrs that have been preserved in the magnificent museum.

Police round up 200 assistant professors protesting against govt

Ludhiana Police rounded up at least 200 members, including men and women, of Assistant Professors and Librarian Front, who were marching towards Guru Nanak Stadium here, where chief minister Bhagwant Mann was taking part in the state-level Independence Day celebration. Police took some of the protesters to Sarabha Nagar police station, while some of them were detained in Punjabi Bhawan. The protestors had a minor scuffle with the police personnel also. Tajinder Kaur, one of the protestors, alleged that the police personnel manhandled women. Jodha Singh, another protestor, said the government had quashed appointments of 1,158 assistant professors on August 8. He added that the protest would be continued till the government revokes the orders.

Dalit student beaten to death in Rajasthan: Lower castes being discriminated in Cong- ruled states: AAP MLA Giaspura

Ludhiana Slamming the Punjab Congress for not condemning the killing of a nine-year-old Dalit student in Rajasthan for drinking water from a pot meant for people of upper castes, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA from Payal Manwinder Singh Giaspura sought ₹1 crore compensation and a government job for the victim’s family. Alleging that people from lower castes were being discriminated against in Congress-ruled states, the MLA alleged that Congress leaders had also been silent on the 1984 ‘ Sikh genocide’. The MLA questioned Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCB) president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring and Congress MLA Sukhpal Khaira’s silence on the issue and demanded that the school where the incident took place be closed. Giaspura said if the Congress failed to provide justice to the victim’s family, the AAP leaders will raise an agitation in Rajasthan.

15-year-old goes missing from children’s home

Ludhiana A 15-year-old inmate at a children’s home went missing under mysterious circumstances. He had left the home on August 10 to appear in an exam at Government High Smart School, Jamalpur, but did not return. Police lodged an FIR against unidentified accused for wrongful confinement against unidentified accused. The complaint was registered following the statement of Amandeep Singh Bal, superintendent of the children’s home, Braille Bhawan, Chandigarh road. He said the missing 15-year-old, Gagan alias Ladi, had gone to appear in the exam on August 10, but did not return, adding that searches at a personal level have come to no avail. Inspector Bikramjit Singh, station head officer at the Jamalpur police station said he had investigated the school and found that the boy had not appeared in the exam. However, a case under section 346 (wrongful confinement in secret) of the Indian Penal Code has been lodged against unidentified accused. The police are scanning CCTVs to trace the boy.