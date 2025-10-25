Ludhiana district badminton tournament: Young shuttlers shine on Day 2

The four-day Ludhiana District Prize Money Badminton Tournament moved into its second day on Friday at Shastri Hall, where the event has attracted players from multiple age groups, with Vihaan Bansal claiming a comfortable victory over Adhrit Gupta with scores of 21-7 and 21-3 in under-15 boys singles category.

In one of the closest matches of the day, Viren Verma battled hard to edge past Raunak 21-19, 13-21, 23-21. Samardeep Singh advanced by defeating Lokesh Singla 21-10, 21-17. Meanwhile, Jaskeerat Singh Virdi registered a strong win against Aarav Singh Rayat with a 21-11, 21-3 finish.

In the under-11 boys singles matches, Ryan Singla outplayed Sabgunveer Singh Pahuja 21-2, 21-5. Madhav Jagga moved forward with a 21-13, 21-11 win over Ayaan Mahajan, while Anik Jain defeated Anav Mahajan 21-16, 21-9.

The competition intensified in the under-19 boys singles event where Raghav Bhatia defeated Sehajpreet Singh. Aryaman Mahajan secured victory over Aaryan Trikha, followed by Arnav Singh Negi who overcame Shivansh Dhawan. Dhiren Sharma continued the winning streak by defeating Gurshaan Singh.

The girls categories also delivered exciting results. In the under-17 singles, Gursimran Kaur Chahal showcased excellent form, defeating Manjot Kaur 21-4, 21-8. Sonali secured a 21-5, 21-5 win against Japneet Kaur, while Akshara Aggarwal dominated with a 21-6, 21-3 victory over Harshita Devi Mouraya.

In the under-13 girls singles, Kaamil Sabharwal triumphed over Nitara Sharma 21-15, 21-10, and Tania breezed past Sarveen Kaur 21-5, 21-4.

In under-11 boys doubles, the pair of Rakshit Nehra and Rideyveer Singh overcame Gurnawab Singh and Sabgunveer Singh Pahuja. Itish Bhalla and Mayank defeated the duo of Abhiveer Gogia and Navraj Bhatt.

Senior players also took to the court. In men’s singles, Manmeet Singh defeated Varinderjeet Singh, while Krishav Kaplish won his match against Pardeep Yadav. The women’s singles saw Birti Kaur earn a victory over Prabhleen Kaur. In the women’s doubles category, the pair of Amelia Bhakoo and Ananya Nijhawan celebrated a well-deserved win against Kritika Arora and Rayna Kapoor.

Inter-college basketball c’ship begins at Guru Nanak Stadium

Ludhiana The three-day Panjab University Inter-College Basketball Women’s Championship, organised by Khalsa College for Women, Ludhiana, began at Guru Nanak Stadium on Friday. Teams from leading colleges across Punjab and Chandigarh gathered to showcase their talent, teamwork and passion for the sport.

A strong line-up of institutions is competing in the tournament, including DAV College Sector 10 Chandigarh, Government College for Girls Ludhiana, PGGCG Sector 11 Chandigarh, PGGC Sector 11 Chandigarh, GN College Narangwal, GGS College for Women Sector 26 Chandigarh, GCC&BA Sector 50 Chandigarh, GNN College Doraha, Dasmesh Girls College Badal, GGS (W) Jharsahib, PU campus Chandigarh and Khalsa College for Women Ludhiana.

The opening day witnessed a series of action-packed matches. Dasmesh Girls College, Badal set the tone early by defeating GGS (W) Jharsahib with a dominant score of 27-2. Government College for Girls, Ludhiana then put on a strong fight to clinch a 31-22 victory against PGGCG Sector 11 Chandigarh.

Khalsa College for Women, Ludhiana, delivered one of the most impressive performances of the day, overpowering Dasmesh Girls College, Badal, with a massive 69-2 win. In the last match of the day, PGGC Sector 11 Chandigarh bounced back with a confident 19-8 win over Government College for Girls, Ludhiana.

The league matches are scheduled to begin on Saturday, with the top contenders fighting for a place in the title clash. The much-awaited final is set to take place on Sunday, promising an intense showdown to crown the Panjab University champions.