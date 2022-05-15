Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana DMCH’s rural outreach programme gets rolling at Pohir
Ludhiana DMCH’s rural outreach programme gets rolling at Pohir

The rural outreach programme was inaugurated on Sunday by DMC managing society secratery Prem Kumar Gupta
DMCH, Ludhiana, launched its rural outreach programme in Pohir. (HT Photo)
Published on May 15, 2022 11:26 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Dayanand Medical College & Hospital (DMCH) has come up with a first-of-its-kind initiative to start the DMCH rural outreach programme at its rural centre (DROP) Pohir to serve the rural and semi-urban community.

The programme was inaugurated on Sunday by DMC managing society secratery Prem Kumar Gupta. Principal Dr Sandeep Puri, vice-principal Dr G S Wander, dean academics Dr Sandeep Kaushal, medical superindents Dr Ashwani K Chaudahry, Dr Bishav Mohan and Dr Sandeep Sharma, Dr RK Mittal and Dr Anurag Chaudhary and other team members of the outreach programme were present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, Gupta said DMCH is committed to provideing the best medical care facilities at the affordable cost to the general public.

He added each faculty member was committed to devoting their time to serve the rural community.

With this outreach programme, DMCH will offer multispecialty medical services to the rural and semi-urban areas. out-patient services will offer medical needs of nearly 5 lakh people.

Giving out further information about the programme, department of cardiology’s Dr Bishav Mohan, who coordinated the programme said the aim was to deliver high-quality, preventive, promotive and curative best health care facilities by expert medical team and to improve the health status of inaccessible areas, addind that the programme will act as a bridge and will help to remove these barriers, said Dr Bishav Mohan.

Dr Bishav Mohan, meanwhile, investigation and medicine will be provided at a subsidised rate. Mittal, who coordinated with local organisations, said that regular health awareness and counselling sessions will also be conducted during this program to educate the rural community for their better health.

Department of community medicine’s Dr Anurag Chaudhray and associate professor Dr Surinder Pal Singh said the outreach programme will strengthen the healthcare access for rural communities.

