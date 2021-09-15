Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana doctor has close shave as car falls into canal
Police fished out the doctor’s car from the Ludhiana canal. (HT Photo)
Ludhiana doctor has close shave as car falls into canal

The doctors car fell into a canal in Ludhiana , however she broke the glass window and got onto the car’s roof; passersby helped bring her to safety
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
PUBLISHED ON SEP 15, 2021 03:52 AM IST

A city-based doctor narrowly escaped death after her car plunged into the Sidhwan Canal near Issewal bridge on Tuesday afternoon.

The alert doctor broke the windowpane of the car and managed to get on the roof of the car. She was rescued by passersby. Later, the police fished out the car from the canal.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Amarjit Singh, from the Raghunath Enclave police post, said Dr Alka of DMCH hospital was driving the car. She was moving from Ferozepur Road to Issewal when she lost control over her vehicle.

