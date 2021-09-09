Ludhiana: Doctors throw light on importance of physiotherapy

The role of physiotherapy and rehabilitation came in focus during the World Physiotherapy Day celebrations at Dayanand Medical College and Hospital (DMCH) and Christian Medical College and Hospital (CMCH) on Wednesday.

Dr Avkash Teotia, in-charge, physiotherapy department, DMCH, and Dr Alka Kaul, chief physiotherapist, said physiotherapy’s importance had increased manifold in the present times due to long sedentary hours and bad postures.

“Besides middle-aged and elderly patients, there are several adolescent and young people too, who come for physiotherapy treatment for pain-related issues. Gym injuries are common among gym-goers,” said Dr Kaul.

Dr William Bhatti, director, CMCH, discussed the importance of physiotherapy for Covid patients. Dr Sandeep Singh, principal, College of Physiotherapy, said psychotherapists had also played an important role during the pandemic.

He suggested that an active lifestyle, nutritional balance and good rest were some components of good health. “Giving importance to physical health will reap benefits at all ages of life. Physical activity will also reduce risks of long-term diseases like diabetes, and heart and respiratory diseases,” the doctor added.