Ludhiana: Domestic help’s kin allege rape, murder; clash with cops

{Found dead at employer’s house} The kin of domestic help who was found dead in mysterious circumstances her employer’s house in Sarabha Nagar, organised a protest on Wednesday, alleging that it was a case of rape and murder. (HT File)

The kin of domestic help who was found dead in mysterious circumstances her employer’s house in Sarabha Nagar, organised a protest on Wednesday, alleging that it was a case of rape and murder.

The protesters also clashed with the police during. The deceased’s kin blocked traffic near Circuit house on Ludhiana-Ferozepur road, alleging that the 16-year-old girl was raped and murdered by her employer. They alleged the police were ‘helping the accused’ proving that she had ended her own life.

The police used ‘mild force’ to disperse the protestors. The protestors had a scuffle with the police and manhandled them. The police rounded up some of the protestors.

According to the deceased’s mother, her daughter was working as domestic help at the house of one Manish Kumar, who has been the president of a religious organisation for the past two years. She used to stay in the servant quarters in the house.

The mother said that on Wednesday, they got a call from the girl’s employer, who said she had ended her life by hanging herself. She alleged that when they rushed to the spot, the police did not allow them to see the body. The woman alleged that they suspect that the employer murdered the girl after raping her.

She added that while the police were called by the employer at 6.30 am, the family was informed about the incident around 8.30 am. She said they took to the street as the police refused to register a first-information report (FIR) against the employer. They alleged that the police launched a lathi charge even as they were protesting peacefully.

Assistant commissioner of police (ACP Civil Lines) Jatin Bansal said that the body has been sent to the civil hospital for a medical examination. The police will take action according to the autopsy report, he added.

The ACP added that the police have videotaped the procedure of removing the body from the house and taking it to civil hospital.

The employer, Manish, claimed that on Wednesday morning, they went to the girl’s room as she did not come down for work. He said they found her body and immediately informed the police.