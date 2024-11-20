Ludhiana: Domoria bridge’s 90-day closure from Nov 25

The underpass at the Domoria railway bridge will be shut for 90 days from November 25 for the track-doubling work. A few days ago, a railway official had said that the closure would be enforced from November 20. Railways will carry out track-doubling work between Ludhiana and Mullanpur. (HT File)

The work on the bridge is a part of the doubling project between the Ludhiana station and Mullanpur, said Abhinav Garg, deputy chief engineer of the railways’ construction department. The project is estimated to be worth around ₹300 crore. The doubling work has been completed on at least eight crossing points in the city in the last couple of months, he added.

Since the underpass serves as an important route connecting the old city with Civil Lines, the traffic police had on Tuesday issued a diversion plan for the commuters.

Six major diversion points, including old vegetable market near Kapoor Hospital, Mata Rani Chowk, Clock Tower Chowk, Deepak Cinema Chowk, Kailash Chowk and Gol Market Chowk near Domoria Bridge have been identified by the traffic police. Commuters have been advised to use the Lakkar Bridge–Old Session Chowk route.

While the diversion plan aims to streamline the traffic, officials warn of potential bottlenecks. The Domoria bridge is a critical link to several marketplaces, residential areas and business hubs. Its closure is expected to lengthen travel times and cause delays for daily commuters.

Shopkeepers and traders near the bridge have voiced their frustration, fearing a significant drop in business. The bridge also has storm sewers lines, which Garg said would be connected to the drains via pumps in the interim.

Assistant commissioner of police (ACP) Jatin Bansal has appealed to residents to cooperate by adhering to the diversion guidelines, using alternative routes and planning their journeys with additional travel time. “We have deployed extra police personnel at key points to ensure smooth traffic flow and minimize disruptions during this period,” he stated.

The traffic police have also urged commuters to stay informed about the diversion updates and remain patient as the bridge expansion work progresses.