Ludhiana Dowry death:Husband held after woman dies under suspicious circumstances

The Dehlon police have arrested a man for dowry death after his wife died under mysterious circumstances. SDM Manjeet Kaur with other officials at a grain mandi in Jagraon on Thursday. (HT Photo)

The man’s parents have also been booked in the case, police said.

The victim, identified as Rajwant Kaur, 29, reportedly died after consuming excessive amount of medicine that rendered her unconscious. She died while undergoing treatment at a private hospital.

Her husband, Inderpreet Singh, has been arrested. However, his father, Ravinder Singh, and mother, Amarjeet Kaur, are still at large.

The FIR has been lodged on the statement of Sukhwinder Singh, father of the victim. Sukhwinder stated that his daughter married Inderpreet on January 29, 2018. After the marriage, Inderpreet and his family started subjecting Rajwant to mental and physical harassment, demanding additional dowry. Despite the intervention of relatives on numerous occasions to resolve the issues, the harassment persisted.

He said that on October 9, he received a call from Inderpreet, informing him that Rajwant was unconscious and they are rushing her to the nearest hospital, medical professionals discovered an excessive amount of medicine in her body.

Sukhwinder Singh alleged that the accused had assaulted Rajwant before forcing her to ingest the medicines. She died on October 10.

ASI Rupinder Singh, who is investigating the case, said that a case under section 304-B (dowry death) of the IPC has been lodged against the accused. A hunt is on for the arrest of the rest of the accused.

