Ludhiana | Dr Bishav Mohan awarded DGP’s commendation disc
Senior cardiologist and professor at Dayanand Medical College and Hospital (DMCH) Dr Bishav Mohan has been awarded the DGP’s commendation disc for his exemplary service during the coronavirus pandemic.
Deputy commissioner Varinder Kumar Sharma and police commissioner Gurpreet Singh Bhullar presented him the disc.
Commending the professor, Sharma and Bhullar said Dr Mohan had been a pillar of strength for the district administration when the pandemic was at its peak. “Not only did Dr Mohan sensitise the masses about the virus, but also encouraged them to vaccinate themselves.”
“Dr Mohan has always led from the front, which can be discerned from the fact that he was the first person in district to get himself vaccinated,” added Sharma.
