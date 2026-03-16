Ludhiana: DRI seizes over 4kg heroin, two arrested

Officials of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) on Saturday seized 4.595 kg of heroin from a vehicle intercepted on a national highway on the outskirts of Ludhiana and arrested two persons in connection with the case. The heroin, along with the vehicle used for transporting the contraband, was seized under the provisions of the NDPS Act. (HT Photo)

Acting on specific intelligence inputs about the movement of narcotics from border districts to Ludhiana, officers of the DRI’s Ludhiana Zonal Unit mounted surveillance along the highway to track the suspected vehicle.

A vehicle matching the description was later spotted and intercepted by the DRI officers.

During a search of the vehicle, officials recovered four packets of heroin wrapped in adhesive tape and concealed inside a polyethylene bag placed on the floor near the front passenger seat.

Preliminary testing of the substance using a field testing kit confirmed that the recovered material was heroin, a prohibited narcotic under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.

The total weight of the seized heroin was 4.595 kilograms, DRI officials said.

Officials said the heroin, along with the vehicle used for transporting the contraband, was seized under the provisions of the NDPS Act.

The two individuals travelling in the vehicle were arrested Sunday under the NDPS Act for their alleged involvement in drug trafficking.

Officials said further investigation is underway to identify other persons involved in the supply chain and to determine whether the consignment was intended for distribution within Punjab or elsewhere.