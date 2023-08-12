Ludhiana: Driving tests on NH 44 hassle commuters

Without the requisite permission from the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), two motor vehicle inspectors (MVI) were conducting driving tests for commercial vehicle licences and vehicle fitness checks on the service lane of National Highway 44 near Ludhiana Zoo. The driving tests and vehicle fitness checks lead to inconvenience to commuters as well as the applicants who had to wait in long queues. (HT Photo)

This unauthorised and unregulated activity resulted in severe traffic congestion along the lane, causing inconvenience to commuters.

Speaking about the issue, NHAI project director Ashok Kumar said, “I recently got to know about the issue. On Monday, I will be issuing a notice to the relevant department and officers. The current location is leading to traffic congestion on the highway, and I want to clarify that no permission was granted by the NHAI for this set up.”

Due to the lack of available space for conducting fitness checks and licensing procedures for heavy vehicles, the MVIs are carrying out these tests for the last two months. Previously, people used to go to Sahnewal Dana Mandi for the fitness checks of commercial vehicles, but the location was changed over the past two months.

MVI Narinder Kumar said, “We are not provided with any track by the state government for conducting tests. We usually take tests for heavy vehicle licenses at the internal road near the zoo which is mostly vacant. I have already urged the higher authorities to provide proper space for this.”

Long traffic snarls on the highway have become a common occurrence, with officials turning a blind eye to the issue.

More than 100 commercial vehicles visit for vehicle fitness checks and heavy vehicle licence tests on a regular basis, but there is no designated time slot given to the applicants due to which people usually come during the morning time and they have to wait for long hours.

Applicant Harjot Singh expressed his frustration, saying, “I’ve been standing in this queue for the past two hours. I arrived here around 11 am, and it’s now 1 pm by time I still have not got my turn. There’s no provision for water or seating under this scorching heat. Standing in the middle of the service lane, right next to our vehicles, is not safe as vehicles rush by at high speeds. We’re left with the choice of either keeping our vehicles running for hours or sitting inside them.”

“I urge the authorities to address this matter promptly by providing a suitable space for conducting fitness checks and driving tests for commercial vehicles, he added.”

Another applicant, who preferred not to be named, added, “The situation has become unbearable. The lack of proper facilities and management is causing immense inconvenience to the applicants. It’s high time the authorities take swift action to rectify this issue and ensure the safety and comfort of the applicants.”

Meanwhile, Ajay Sharma, a resident of the city, raised another concern, stating, “During the vehicle fitness check, there’s a rule that the RTA secretary, MVI and one assistant should be present to evaluate the vehicles. However, it’s often observed that the data operator accompanying the MVI is the one conducting the fitness check and using the MVI’s official tablet.”

“Additionally, the tests for commercial heavy licenses are being conducted here on the national highway, which poses a significant risk. I urge the authorities to provide clarity regarding the basis and procedure for conducting these tests, he added.”